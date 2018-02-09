Local dance school to perform with Strictly star Pasha Kovalev

Pasha Kovalev winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2014, will return to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn with his brand new show ‘The Magic of Hollywood’ on Thursday 24 May.

This amazing new show, created by Pasha and his long time dance partner Anya Garnis, will be jam packed with sequins, glitz and glamour as Pasha takes to the stage with his sensational dancers as they perform ‘Oscar worthy performances’ all set to a Hollywood theme.

Pasha arrived in the UK in 2011 as one of the professionals on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing. His first celebrity partner was Chelsee Healey and they became the nation’s favourites when they were runners up to the coveted title. In following years Pasha was partnered with celebrities including Kimberley Walsh, Rachel Riley, Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood, Chizzy Akudolu and of course winning a Strictly Trophy in 2014 with television presenter Caroline Flack.

After the huge success of his tours ‘Life Through Dance’, ‘It’s All About You’ and ‘Let’s Dance The Night Away’ over the last few years, Pasha will be joined again by his spectacular dancers in an evening of live singing, dance, Hollywood glamour and fun.

During his performance at Theatre Severn Pasha will be dancing with pupils from Telford’s MD School of Performing Arts. Theatre Severn’s Marketing Officer Beki Poole said “This is an incredible opportunity to showcase some young talented local dancers, as a part of Pasha’s new show and we’re excited to see them share the stage with a much loved Strictly Come Dancing professional such as Pasha Kovalev”

It’s a sensational, stunning, unique, uplifting and interactive show which will entertain audiences of all ages. A perfect night out for fans of Pasha, Dance, Ballroom, Hollywood and of course Strictly Come Dancing.

Tickets for Pasha Kovalev at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone (01743 281281) and from the venue Box Office.