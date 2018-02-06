A whole lot of fun is arriving in Telford this February half term with the Shropshire Kids Festival at the Telford International Centre.

Shropshire Kids Festival has seen huge success over the past two years with the Shrewsbury event attracting over 10, 000 families having the best fun for kids aged 0-14 years old. In fact, the event has been so successful that demand has now brought the event to Telford International Centre for February half term 2018.

The event started off a reasonable size but the demand has been so phenomenal that the festival organisers have had to take more room at the centre to be able to cope with demand from both the public and companies wanting to take part.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun for Shropshire Festivals, said: “We were unsure of the response to this new event at a cold time of year, but as a mum of 2 young kids I wanted something that answers that age old question what can we do on a cold wet windy February day at the end of half term – this is the solution! Ticket sales have gone bananas and demand from companies wanting to be a part of the event has taken us rather by surprise, so we have decided we will take the entire Telford International Centre, which is huge, to cope with the demand.”

So what can visitors expect at the festival? There will be huge inflatable fun for all ages enabling youngsters to burn off excess energy. A giant roller disco that will keep them rolling and a mini trampoline area will give them a chance to bounce to their hearts content or even take a quick class with mum or dad.

There’s even an ice rink from Love2stay, a massive Sports Zone run by Empathy, dance classes a yoga studio, classes from the Shrewsbury Club and even gymnastics will keep active youngsters happy. The massive arts and crafts area will be glittery, sticky and messy with lots of take home creations. The music zone will enable them to have a go on a new instrument or just create some noise. Have a go at operations in Haygate vet surgery or simply pet the baby lambs, enjoy the huge STEM bus or have a go at activities within the science and engineering area.

If they still have the energy after all that, there’s also a circus skills Big Top, go-karting, bubble football, zorbing, Nerf shootout, gaming van, and to top it all – a not to be missed foam party!

Even the youngest children have been catered for with the toddlers tumble play area.

Parents don’t need to worry about the weather as it is all undercover, in the warm, with lots of car parking right outside the door. Creative and fun filled, the event promises to answer parents prayers during the long cold holiday.

Organiser Beth Heath said: “This event really is going to be something special. There will be a number of zones with activities for kids of all ages from babies through to early teens. The weekend is all about trying something new, getting hands on, discovering a new passion and learning, but in a totally fun way.”

Tickets are priced at £10.00 per child and £3.00 per adult, which entitles a child to participate in majority of all activities for free.

Book in advance and get VIP entry an hour before the gates open so miss any queues! Where there is a charge, a percentage will go to the events chosen charity, the Harry Johnson Trust. A local charity which offers help and support to children, who receive care from the Oncology team at The Princess Royal Hospital in Shropshire, as they go through their journey with childhood cancer.

For more details and tickets visit the festival’s website www.shropshirekidsfest.co.uk