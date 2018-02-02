CBeebies favourite Bing is coming to Telford

Fans of the hit BBC CBeebies TV show Bing are in for a real treat as Bing the bunny and his friends head to Telford in the first ever Bing stage show this Summer.

Since its launch on CBeebies, Bing has been a huge ratings hit and it’s the number one top rated pre-school show on BBC iPlayer. Celebrating the joyful, messy, reality of preschool life, Bing finds the big stories in the smallest moments that little ones and the grown-ups in their lives will recognise…whether it’s dropping your ice-cream or losing your favourite toy.

Now families will be able to see him live with two shows of Bing Live! to be performed at Oakengates Theatre @The Place on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 June.

You can join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they learn how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs. Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan…

The CBeebies favourites will be brought to life in the brand new stage production that is promising to be full of fun, laughter, music and magical puppetry.

Bing Live! is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families and is produced by Minor Entertainment (In the Night Garden Live) and directed by Will Tuckett, guest principal character artist of the Royal Ballet, whose production of Wind in the Willows won an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment in 2014.

Andrew Collier, Creative Director of Minor Entertainment, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Bing to the stage – we know families throughout the UK love Bing as much as we do, and we can’t wait to see children’s faces light up when they meet him at the theatre for the first time.”

Mikael Shields, CEO of Acamar Films and producer of Bing said: “Seeing Bing take a leap from the screen to the stage is hugely exciting for all of us at Acamar. We are thrilled to be working with Minor Entertainment to bring the ‘Bing Live’ shows to our young audience.

“Introducing Bing fans to possibly their first experience of theatre is a tremendous creative challenge and Minor has shown imaginative flair, exceptional attention to detail, and their passion for bringing preschool characters to life has been evident throughout our collaboration with them. We can’t wait to watch the reaction from Bingsters to seeing Bing and Flop on stage next year.”

Tickets can be booked online at www.theplacetelford.com by calling the box office on 01952 382382, or in person at the theatre or Southwater One in Telford Town Centre.