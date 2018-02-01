The Classic Dirt Bike Show returns to Telford

Europe’s largest classic off-road show, The Classic Dirt Bike Show – sponsored by Hagon Shocks – returns to the International Centre in Telford over the weekend of February 17-18, and promises a treat for classic enthusiasts who enjoy playing in the dirt.

Enthusiasts with a passion for classic trials, enduro, scrambles and speedway flock to Telford to see the very best in off-road dealer stands and private individual restorations. And the outside autojumble, focusing on off-road sport, has bargains for all tastes.

Road race fans aren’t forgotten either at the Classic Off Road Show, with a lineup of mouthwatering road racers, brought to you by Classic Racer magazine, including TT-winning machinery.

The Classic Dirt Bike Show has always boasted some great off-road guests and 2018 will be no exception. Gerrit Wolsink, five times winner of the 500cc United States Grand Prix, and who finished third in the 500cc world championship in 1975 and 1977 and second in 1976 and 1979, tops the bill, along with Colin Dommett, off-road all-rounder, and Peter Duke, a successful off-road rider, ISDT competitor, and founder of the Duke DVD empire. All three will be interviewed each day by Jack Burnicle.

Jeff Smith MBE also makes the transatlantic journey from his long-time home in the USA! The two-time Motocross (Scrambles) World Champion will have copies of his new book at the show.

The show’s loyal sponsor, Hagon Shocks, celebrates its 60th anniversary at the show and the Hagon family will celebrate with the largest collection of Hagon competition motorcycles ever assembled. Hagon Shocks founder and Grasstrack legend Alf Hagon will also be a guest at the show and will be interviewed on-stage each day.

Discounted advance tickets start at £12 for an adult and close at 8.30am on Tuesday, 13 February.

For more information and tickets, visit www.classicbikeshows.com or call 01507 529529.