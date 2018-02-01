Explore Attingham this February Half-term

Indoors, outdoors, daytime and evening – there’s a whole host of activities taking place at Attingham Park this February half-term from Saturday 17 to Sunday 25 February.

Explore the park as it begins to wake up for spring, make a wonderful willow or colourful cup lantern and join Attingham’s very first evening lantern walk, spot the snowdrops as they spring up in the woodland, and see the Attingham deer herd being fed their winter rations.

Each February the woodland at Attingham turns white and green as the snowdrops come into flower and carpet the woodland floor. Families can pick up a map and head out on a self-led adventure to find the biggest displays on site (snowdrops are expected to be in flower at this time, but weather conditions may affect this).

The darker evenings may still be here but families will be able to brighten up half-term at a Lantern Making Workshop. With a choice between making a willow lantern, or colourful cup lantern these sessions are for all the family. The WildLife Survival School will be at Attingham on Saturday 17 and Thursday 22 February with pre-booked willow lantern making workshops, or you can drop in to Attingham on Tuesday 20 and Friday 23 February to make a colourful cup lantern with the Attingham team. It costs £5 per per willow lantern, and £2 per cup lantern, and all the equipment is provided to make your lantern.

To book your place to make a willow lantern visit www.wildlifesurvivalschool.nutickets.com (booking fee applies).

Rebekah Ingham, Events and Programming said: “This February half-term is set to be our most bright and colourful yet with four days of lantern making and finishing off the week with our very first Lantern Lit Walk! It’s going to be a great event for families to bring the lanterns they’ve made with us earlier in the week – or their own they’ve made at home, and enjoy a new experience of being at Attingham at night. Places are limited for the walk, so don’t forget to book!”

Attingham’s first Lantern Lit Walk will take place at 7pm on Friday 23 February, leading visitors through the woodlands at Attingham (approximately 1 mile).

Book your place via www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or by calling 03442 491895. It costs £4 for adults to take part, and £2 per child (event prices apply to all visitors booking a place, booking fee applies).

Whatever the weather the House Mouse Trail around the Mansion will keep little ones occupied as they hunt for the hidden mice in each of the rooms. The Mansion will reopen for 2018 on Saturday 17 February, and will be open daily from 11am until Sunday 4 November.

On Wednesday 21 February families will be able to step back in time and experience Attingham in the 1940s on a Family World War II workshop. Adapted from Attingham’s award winning educational programme this hands-on activity based family workshop will give a taster of life in the Mansion at Attingham during the 1940s for children and families who may have been studying life on the home front during WWII at school this year.

Places must be pre- booked and cost £5 per adult and £3 per child (not suitable for under 5s), 10am-12pm. Places can be booked via the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or by calling 03442491895 (booking fee applies).

If a day of exploring at Attingham leads visitors towards the Deer Park, wildlife lovers will be able to watch Attingham’s Rangers feeding the fallow deer herd their winter rations, daily at 2pm.

Cotswold Outdoor will be at Attingham for Get Geocaching on Wednesday 21 February (10.30am-4pm), where intrepid explorers will be able to hire devices and hunt out some of Attingham’s geocaches with help from the specialists. They’ll also be able to tick off number 49 on the list of 50 things to do before you’re 11 ¾ . There is a hire charge of £4 per device, available on a first come, first served basis on the day (devices limited).

For more information about what’s on at Attingham over the half-term, head over to the website www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park, where you can download a February half-term planner to plan your school holiday adventures.

National Trust members and under 5s visit Attingham for free, admission charges apply for non-members (except for the Lantern Lit Walk). Additional charges may apply for some events as listed above.