Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival full lineup revealed

The full line up for this year’s Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival (SICFest) has been announced, with multi award winning comedian, presenter, actor, author & scriptwriter Russell Kane named as host for the star studded Gala Show which brings the curtain down on the event on Sunday 22nd July.

Kane, a regular on Live at the Apollo, Celebrity Juice & host of 3 series of BBC 3’s Live at the Electric, is the latest big name to be handed the comperé role by Festival organisers, after Shropshire’s Greg Davies did the job last year.

Kane will introduce Irish comedian Jason Byrne, who as well as hosting his own show on Dave TV – “Don’t Say It, Bring It” – has also been a judge on “Ireland’s Got Talent”. It’s as a stand up he’s best known however, and his madcap stylings will be contrasted by the razor sharp political comment of Nish Kumar, who will be well known to viewers of Taskmaster, The Mash Report & indeed Question Time.

The breakout hit from last year’s Gala show, hip-hop improv stars Abandoman, will also make a welcome return this year and once again Rob Broderick from the band will be performing a one man show at the Old Market Hall as part of the Edinburgh Preview & Work In Progress programme that makes up the rest of the Festival.

SICFest Co-Director Kevin Bland says “Once again we’ve managed to pull together an eclectic mix of top circuit acts to perform their hour long shows prior to taking them to the Edinburgh Festival. We’ve added more venues this year & extended the Festival length to try and keep up with demand for shows, both from performers and the public. This year as well as the previews we have the stand out, cult hit from last year’s Edinburgh Festival, The Elvis Dead, & a special Festival version of the regular comedy club at Theatre Severn to kick it all off on the opening night.”

As well as Theatre Severn & The Old Market Hall; Henry Tudor House, The Old Post Office, Havana Republic, Stop Café @ The Museum & even the Sabrina Boat will play host to the likes of Rob Rouse, Dan Nightingale, Glenn Wool, Geoff Norcott, Carl Donnelly & many others.

The Festival runs from Thursday 19th July to Sunday 22nd & tickets for all shows are available from Theatre Severn, Box Office or website.