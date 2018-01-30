One of the best-selling artists of all time, Lionel Richie, to perform in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury is one of the venues that singing superstar Lionel Richie will be performing at as part of his ‘All The Hits’ Summer Tour.

The Shrewsbury ground has already hosted singing icons Elton John and Rod Stewart, but now will add the American singer and songwriter to its list.

Lionel will be performing his biggest hits at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Wednesday 13 June 2018 including Hello, Dancing On The Ceiling, Say You Say Me, and All Night Long.

After visiting Las Vegas, Australia and New Zealand, he will make his way to the UK, which he says he is looking forward to: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long awaited return and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before,” Lionel said. “The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

The 68 year-old has been performing, creating and writing hits for decades after starting his musical career with the Commodores in 1968 and then going on to launch a solo career. He is now one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time with 90 million records sold worldwide and a five-time Grammy Award winner.

Shrewsbury Town CEO Brian Caldwell says these events put Shrewsbury on the map: “After the success of previous concerts at the stadium with Elton John and of course last year with Rod Stewart, we look forward to another successful show with Lionel Richie. Events like this help to put not only Shrewsbury Town on the map but also Shrewsbury and prove to be a major boost for the local economy.”

Tickets will go on sale on 2 February from 10:00 AM.