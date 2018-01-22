Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice heads to Shrewsbury in new tour

Giovanni Pernice has been light-footing his way across our TV screens on the BBC’s prime time show, Strictly Come Dancing and now the Italian dancer is heading to Shrewsbury.

BBC ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star, Giovanni Pernice, who reached the finals of the hit show with his celebrity partner, Debbie McGee, is heading out on tour with dates across the UK including Shropshire.

His brand-new dance show‘Born To Win’ kicks off in April this year and the tour arrives at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury on Sunday 24 June 2018 with two performances.

It follows on from the huge success of his debut tour ‘Dance is Life’ in 2017, Giovanni will be joined by Giulia Dotta, Kai Widdrington, Emily Barker, and Curtis Pritchard, professional dancers on ‘Dancing with the Stars Ireland’ and will also perform with his leading lady, Luba Mushtuk, once again.

The show also includes Stephen Vincent and Kylee Brown, who have both performed around the world in the phenomenal stage show ‘Burn the Floor’.

The show will tell a stunning tale of love and passion, with dances such as the Paso Doble and the Argentine Tango, plus you can expect other favourites like the Quickstep, and the Viennese Waltz.

The Sicilian born professional dancer, model and choreographer is also a two times Guinness World Record Holder for Jive Kicks and Flicks, as well as Charleston Swivels and will be showing off his skills in the performance.

Tickets are on sale now at theatresevern.co.uk or at giovannipernice.com

There are also a limited number of VIP tickets available, where people can meet Giovanni before the show, get a signed print and have photo opportunities.