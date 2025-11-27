Listen Live
Thursday, November 27, 2025
Shropshire-based startup PupilPower launches with free immersive VR learning for UK schools

Business
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A new Shropshire-based education technology company, PupilPower, has launched with an ambitious mission: to bring immersive, virtual reality (VR) learning into UK classrooms – completely free for schools.

Pictured are Claire Owen, Ben Jones and John Walden
Pictured are Claire Owen, Ben Jones and John Walden

Co-founded by Claire Owen, Ben Jones and John Walden, PupilPower aims to level the educational playing field by partnering with responsible businesses to fund VR headsets and curriculum-aligned content. This pioneering model removes financial barriers, allowing every child to experience high-quality immersive education regardless of background or school funding.

“We believe every child deserves access to learning that excites and inspires them,” said Claire Owen, CEO and Co-Founder of PupilPower. “By using immersive technology in the classroom, we can reignite curiosity, boost focus and confidence, and prepare children for the digital future.”

PupilPower’s learning experiences are designed to align with the national curriculum, enabling pupils to explore subjects such as science, history and geography in dynamic new ways—from walking through the solar system to diving beneath the ocean or visiting ancient civilizations.

Each PupilPower experience supports different learning styles and neurodiverse needs, giving teachers the tools to reach every student. The system is fully self-contained, ensuring data privacy and safe classroom use, while teachers can guide, monitor, and mirror lessons for group participation.

PupilPower is calling on schools, businesses, and foundations to join its mission to make immersive learning accessible to all. The platform is now open for school sign-ups and corporate partnerships at www.pupilpower.com.

“Technology has the power to make learning fairer,” added Owen. “We want to ensure immersive education isn’t just available to the few—but a right for every child in every community.”

