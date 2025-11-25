V&D Interiors take part in Christmas appeal to help tackle child poverty

V&D Interiors, a leading interior fit-out company, has launched a major Christmas charity drive, urging staff, customers, and the wider community to donate essential gifts and toiletries to support families struggling with financial hardship this winter.

Some of the items donated so far

The Telford-based company is backing three vital organisations this year: The Salvation Army, Santa’s Little Stars, and Baby Bank Network.

The campaign comes as shocking figures from the Child Poverty Action Group reveal that over 4 million children in the UK – nearly one in three – are currently living in poverty. For many low-income families, basic necessities like heating and food must take priority over buying presents, leaving children feeling confused and excluded from the festive magic.

Toys and Toiletry Drive

V&D Interiors is focusing its efforts on collecting two key types of donations:

New, Unwrapped Toys: These will be distributed via The Salvation Army and Santa’s Little Stars to ensure children who would otherwise go without receive a gift on Christmas morning.

Essential Toiletries: Supporting the Baby Bank Network, the firm is collecting hygiene and personal grooming products for the 4.2 million people in the UK affected by hygiene poverty, including items like nappies, wet wipes, and maternity pads.

A spokesperson for V&D Interiors highlighted the motivation behind the appeal, saying: “Missing out on gifts isn’t just about the presents—it’s about feeling excluded from the joy and magic that others take for granted. We want to help restore some of that essential festive happiness.”

Generous Start and Extended Deadline

The appeal has already seen a fantastic response, with a wealth of donations collected from the company’s dedicated workforce and valued customers. To further boost the efforts, V&D Interiors has pledged a generous £1,000 cash donation, which will be split equally between the three charities.

Due to the overwhelming support, the company has extended the donation deadline until the end of November/early December to allow more people to contribute.

How You Can Help

V&D Interiors is appealing to the local communities around their offices to get involved by dropping off new, unwrapped gifts or toiletries at their Telford office, Unit 1, Malinslee House, Park Road, Dawley Bank, Telford, TF4 2BG

Cash donations are also welcome and will be split equally and forwarded in full to all three charities.