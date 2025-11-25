Smart recruitment tips on offer at free event in Shrewsbury

The “secrets of good recruitment” will be shared at a special event taking place in Shrewsbury – with businesses urged to book their places now.

Ellie Cole (second from left) with some of the Howden team

The event is part of the ‘In The Loop’ campaign created by Howden Shrewsbury, in High Street, aimed at helping town centre businesses support each other, whether by working together or sharing best practices.

Organisers say everyone is welcome at The Lion and Pheasant on December 4 from 6pm to hear from Jemma Smith, talent acquisition associate at Howden, who will be discussing the best way to recruit staff.

- Advertisement -

Ellie Cole, branch manager of Howden Shrewsbury, said this would be the third event of its kind following the launch of In The Loop last year.

“The previous social events have been a great success, with people from a wide variety of businesses attending to hear from specialists providing useful advice,” she said.

“Recruitment is one of the biggest challenges of running a business, so I’m sure Jemma Smith will prove to be an interesting guest at our next event on December 4.

“Jemma is a fantastic speaker and will be sharing the secrets of good recruitment, as well as taking questions, so we are expecting a good turnout from businesses.

“The event is completely free of charge with drinks and nibbles to enjoy while meeting fellow Shrewsbury businesses in a relaxed atmosphere. We are just asking people to register as space is limited, so please visit our website to reserve your place.”

Howden’s In The Loop campaign has been supporting Shrewsbury businesses for just over a year, and Ellie said there was more to the project than networking events.

“We created In The Loop to help businesses in Shrewsbury town centre connect with each other in a variety of ways,” she said.

“Central to the campaign is a hamper of products bought from town centre businesses which we give to everyone who comes to us for a business insurance quote.

“The idea is to create a positive cycle of support – if every town centre business buys products or services from each other it can make a really big difference to everyone.”