Listen Live
3.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Award-winning HR company expands with new appointment

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

An award-winning Shropshire HR firm has taken on its first employee as it continues to grow.

Pictured are Leanne Taylor and Ishbel Lapper
Pictured are Leanne Taylor and Ishbel Lapper

Leanne Taylor has joined HR Solutions Shropshire as office manager to help support more than 100 clients.

Company founder Ishbel Lapper said a number of new client wins and the growing profile of the Telford-based business were behind the move.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve taken on several new clients in the last few months and when Leanne became available I snapped up the chance to bring her on board. I’ve worked with her before and I know just how good she will be in the role.”

Ishbel, who worked for some of the country’s best-known retail names before setting up her own business, said uncertainty over changes to employment laws were driving the company’s growth.

“The big changes contained in the Employment Rights Bill – including a widening of day one rights for employees – have created considerable anxiety for employers, who need to make sure they comply with all the legislation.

“A lot of smaller employers, who do not have their own in-house HR team, have called us in to support them and make sure they are putting in place the measures they need.”

Leanne, who lives on a canal barge in north Shropshire and has extensive experience in conveyancing, hospitality, education and insurance, said she was delighted with the appointment.

“I have known Ishbel for many years and have always admired the no-nonsense, common-sense approach she takes to HR. I’m thrilled to be part of the team.”

Earlier this year the company won silver at the national Best Businesswoman Awards for best overall business and Ishbel was runner up in the best businesswoman in business services category. The company was also shortlisted in the 2025 British HR awards.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP