Award-winning HR company expands with new appointment

An award-winning Shropshire HR firm has taken on its first employee as it continues to grow.

Pictured are Leanne Taylor and Ishbel Lapper

Leanne Taylor has joined HR Solutions Shropshire as office manager to help support more than 100 clients.

Company founder Ishbel Lapper said a number of new client wins and the growing profile of the Telford-based business were behind the move.

“We’ve taken on several new clients in the last few months and when Leanne became available I snapped up the chance to bring her on board. I’ve worked with her before and I know just how good she will be in the role.”

Ishbel, who worked for some of the country’s best-known retail names before setting up her own business, said uncertainty over changes to employment laws were driving the company’s growth.

“The big changes contained in the Employment Rights Bill – including a widening of day one rights for employees – have created considerable anxiety for employers, who need to make sure they comply with all the legislation.

“A lot of smaller employers, who do not have their own in-house HR team, have called us in to support them and make sure they are putting in place the measures they need.”

Leanne, who lives on a canal barge in north Shropshire and has extensive experience in conveyancing, hospitality, education and insurance, said she was delighted with the appointment.

“I have known Ishbel for many years and have always admired the no-nonsense, common-sense approach she takes to HR. I’m thrilled to be part of the team.”

Earlier this year the company won silver at the national Best Businesswoman Awards for best overall business and Ishbel was runner up in the best businesswoman in business services category. The company was also shortlisted in the 2025 British HR awards.