Shropshire Chamber hosts International Men’s Day event

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce turned the spotlight on male health and wellbeing at an International Men’s Day event.

Delegates at the International Men’s Day event, at Shrewsbury Men’s Shed

The session, held at Shrewsbury Men’s Shed, was designed to shine a light on role models and challenges such as mental health, isolation and the need for supportive networks.

Speakers included Simon Rouse from Shrewsbury Men’s Shed and Hanna Clarke from the Community Resource charity, and there was also a presentation on the benefits of the Shropshire Community Foundation.

Simon outlined some of the work done by the award-winning Shrewsbury Men’s Shed since it opened more than four years ago – during which time it has helped around 200 people.

He said the centre was giving men a ‘sense of purpose’ and improving ‘health by stealth’, tackling issues such as loneliness and social isolation for a hard-to-reach section of the population.

Hanna outlined some of her charity’s support services, including a ‘hearing hub’ in Ludlow, and a ‘buddy system’ which helps men who are living alone and suffering from severe social anxiety.

Suzanne Thorne, Shropshire Chamber’s events and training co-ordinator, said: “It was a wonderful opportunity to highlight the support and community initiatives available to men in the county.

“International Men’s Day celebrates the positive contributions men make to families, workplaces, and communities, and provides a platform to highlight inspiring role models, and encourage conversations around wellbeing.

“The day also shines a light on important issues such as men’s mental health, equality, and the value of supportive networks, reminding us that progress comes from collaboration and understanding.”