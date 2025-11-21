EAC Telford announces £85,000 investment with launch of new Hortonwood site

One of the fastest-growing independent garage groups in the West Midlands has announced its expansion with the launch of a brand-new site in Hortonwood, Telford.

EAC Telford has launched its fourth site in Hortonwood

The move includes a significant £85,000 investment in new equipment and technology, alongside the creation of seven new jobs.

The new Hortonwood branch – situated in one of the region’s most up-and-coming areas, surrounded by a developing retail park and thousands of new homes – is part of a long-term strategy to bring EAC’s services to more communities across Telford. With a centralised booking system, enhanced workshop capability, and £85,000 invested in new equipment and technology, the site embodies the business’ commitment to customer experience and operational efficiency.

- Advertisement -

The opening marks the fourth site for EAC Telford – a member of the Point S UK network – and follows a major win at the Automechanika Birmingham Garage Awards 2025, where EAC was named

Multi-site Garage of the Year. Having been nominated by its own customers, the award reflects the outstanding customer service and technical excellence on offer by the independent business.

“We’ve worked hard to build trust with our customers, so to receive that recognition directly from them was a real honour,” says Mark Kettle, Director at EAC Telford.

“We’ve employed seven new staff across the business to support the new site, including experienced technicians and a new managing director,” Mark adds. “This is more than a business expansion – it’s a commitment to the area and growing sustainably while keeping service standards high,” says Mark. “We’re investing in people, in service, and in the future of the region.”

As a member of the Point S UK network – which now includes more than 340 independent centres – EAC benefits from access to industry-leading support, training, and marketing. The Hortonwood site features updated Point S signage as part of a wider visual refresh, giving customers a unified experience across all locations.

“The Point S brand has helped us sharpen our image – the network is changing the industry and has got some incredible businesses on board,” Mark said. “Our customers are constantly talking to us about Point S, which is testament to the growth that the network has experienced in recent years. For us, what matters most is what’s behind the signage: a family-run service our customers can rely on. We’re proud of what we’ve built – and we’re not done yet.”