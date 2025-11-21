Aviramp signs breakthrough five-year deal with global giant dnata

Global aviation ramp specialist Aviramp has signed a five-year deal with one of the world’s largest and most influential ground handling companies.

Graham Corfield, Aviramp CEO and Robert Powell dnata’s VP Technical Services UAE and Global CSE Strategy

Telford based Aviramp completed the deal with global powerhouse dnata at this year’s Dubai Airshow, where it demonstrated one of its pioneering solar-powered ramps in partnership with the firm.

The procurement contract means that dnata bases anywhere in the world can now order direct from Aviramp without the need for a tender process.

dnata operates in more than 30 countries across six continents and handled more than 794,000 aircraft turnarounds and 3.1million tonnes of cargo in the last financial year.

Aviramp head of global sales Adam Corfield said the deal was a major breakthrough for the company, which now has more than 900 of its groundbreaking step-free, non-slip ramps in use around the world.

“We are absolutely delighted to have concluded this deal with dnata.

“As part of the deal, we have agreed an annual pricing structure for all our models and optional extras so that dnata has absolute confidence in costs for the five years of the contract.

“It offers them stability and clarity whilst allowing us to establish a long-lasting relationship with them for sales. It’s yet another significant breakthrough for us as a company, on the back of a record performance over the past 18 months.”

Adam and Aviramp CEO Graham Corfield were invited to the Dubai Airshow to showcase an Aviramp Continental solar-powered ramp alongside a flydubai Boeing 737-800.

Graham said: “We have established a fantastic partnership with dnata and it was a pleasure to be able to join them at the show, where our ramp attracted a huge amount of interest.

“This new contract is further proof that our pioneering ramps – which offer safe and dignified boarding and disembarking for all passengers as well as improved turnaround times for operators – are an important part of improving both passenger experience and efficiency.”

Aviramp was this year named in the Sunday Times 100 – the prestigious ranking of Britain’s fastest-growing private companies – is a current holder of the Queen’s Award for International Trade and posted record profits in 2024.

Aviramp boarding ramps and bridges are used when an aircraft is parked on a remote stand and offer a safe, dignified alternative to stairs and separate ambulifts for wheelchair users and those passengers with reduced mobility.

The low-angled ramps are fitted with a unique non-slip surface to improve safety for all passengers and help improve turnaround times and efficiency for airlines, airports and ground handlers.