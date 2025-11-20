ExtraCare returns to refurbished Oakengates home

ExtraCare is now up and running at its original location in Oakengates town centre after a temporary move to 33 Market Street.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Gill McPhie, Deputy Store Manager at ExtraCare in Oakengates, Gita Samra, Retail Regional Manager for ExtraCare and Councillor Steve Reynolds, Mayor of Oakengates. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Oakengates ExtraCare charity shop, which works to create better lives for older people, is now back to 39 Market Street after the unit and shop frontage was completely refurbished.

The move was part of the Theatre Quarter regeneration project which has transformed dated units on Market Street and Limes Walk into modern retail spaces with new residential units above.

The aim of the programme is to boost footfall and increase the attraction of Oakengates for shoppers and visitors.

The Theatre Quarter spans the area between Oakengates Theatre and The Wakes, including Limes Walk, where shop frontages have been upgraded to create a brighter, more welcoming environment.

Alongside the conversion works, extensive improvements have been made to the fabric of the buildings – including the installation of solar panels resulting in significantly improvement energy efficiency ratings.

The Council is also transforming other areas in the centre of Oakengates by delivering a new theatre and public event space.

Investment in the town centre aims to create a better Oakengates, laying foundations for the future, giving residents an attractive place to live and work in which they can be proud of.

It’s all part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme which is seeing significant investment and transformation in other areas of the borough including a series of redevelopment programmes in Wellington and Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre.

Telford & Wrekin Council is investing a total of £300m into these projects over the next three years to build a better Borough, breathing new life into some of Telford and Wrekin’s most historic buildings and safeguarding their future for generations to come.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy and Transport, said: “It’s great to see ExtraCare are back in their original home which has been completely transformed as part of the ongoing improvements to Oakengates Town Centre.

“After being temporarily relocated, ExtraCare can now look forward to life in a new look shop in a prominent corner location on Market Street and Limes Walk.

“This latest move represents another positive step in our mission to revitalise Oakengates, making it a thriving hub for both businesses and our community.

“Alongside the completion of the refurbishment works to the retail units, the vision is to deliver a new theatre and a new public open space supporting the transformation of the town centre.”

Cherry Whiteside, Managing Director for Retail at ExtraCare, said: “We are thrilled to finally be open in our new and improved location.

“The ongoing support from the people of Oakengates is really appreciated and we would be grateful for any donations of good quality clothing, toys, bric-a-brac and homewares that can help raise funds to support our mission of creating better lives for older people.

“We also have several volunteering opportunities available so if you would like to gain some skills, experience or just make some new friends please pop in and speak to the shop team.”