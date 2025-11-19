Shropshire Chamber wins new Local Skills Improvement Plan contract

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has won the contract to lead the Government’s Local Skills Improvement Plan research across the Marches area for another three years.

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber.

The project aims to empower local leaders, employers, colleges, independent training providers, and universities to transform skills training – driving national economic renewal from the ground up.

Shropshire Chamber has been involved in the project since its launch in 2022, canvassing the views of more than 1,000 businesses across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Herefordshire and feeding them into the regional and national picture.

“Shropshire Chamber are proud to once again be supporting employers across not only Shropshire, but the entire Marches area,” said Rosie Beswick, Marches LSIP project manager.

“The Chamber has again been appointed, by Skills England, to head the Marches Local Skills Improvement Plan for this next three-year cycle.

“Getting the right skills for our local employers is critical to ensure a healthy economic future for our region. Capturing the employer’s voice locally is vital to ensure this can happen.”

Skills minister, Baroness Jacqui Smith, said: “Local businesses and communities know best what skills they need to succeed.

“New Local Skills Improvement Plans will put employers, educators and authorities at the heart of identifying skills gaps and delivering the training that matters most to their area.”

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said: “Since we began our work in 2022, this has been an exciting opportunity to bring together employers, training providers and other key stakeholders at a time of great need.

“We know that the inability to recruit the right calibre of skilled staff is still holding some companies back, so we must ensure that post-16 technical education and training is as closely aligned as possible to the needs of local employers.

“Our aim is to create an environment for the sharing of best practice to create the best possible outcomes for businesses and workers across all corners of the region.”

In its progress report published this summer, the Marches LSIP team cited the creation of the Marches Education Partnership as ‘one of the greatest achievements’ during the first three years.

Three further education colleges and three private training providers have combined resources and knowledge to boost training provision in two key areas – manufacturing and engineering, and green construction skills.

This has included the creation of more than 60 new courses, and 14 new teaching facilities.

“The employer feedback is testament to the success of the initial project and the richness of the possibilities it has unleashed,” the Marches LSIP team said. “All our training providers are working to find ways to embed more employability skills into the student’s training.”

Companies looking to add their views to the project by taking part in the confidential survey can do so here.

Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Solving the skills crisis afflicting the UK is crucial to growing the economy faster.

“BCC research shows that 75% of employers are struggling to find staff with the skills they need. LSIPs are a key tool in addressing this problem.

“With a strong focus on employer engagement, they can match skills provision to local economic needs in the medium and long term future. In the first few months alone, over 65,500 businesses engaged with Chamber-led LSIPs, many of them getting involved in the skills system for the very first time.

“We are already seeing the positive, practical impact of LSIPs on the ground, and it is hugely encouraging that the government has committed to developing them further.”