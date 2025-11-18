New self storage facility to open in Whitchurch

Prees Green-based company, 4M Self Storage, will be opening a brand new 100-room, indoor facility on Whitchurch Business Park early next year, with further expansion planned later in 2026.

Group Operations Director, Steve Plant (left) and Pete Clutton, 4M’s Operations Manager (right) pictured with the project team at the site on Whitchurch Business Park

The new location will feature self storage rooms sized from just 25 sq ft to 150 sq ft, constructed on two levels and will feature state-of the-art technology to provide smart access and high-level security. There will also be a covered loading area.

Expected to be rented by both individuals and local businesses, units are available on short, medium and long-term contracts and are ideal for storing household items, office furniture, plus personal and business paperwork. They are also expected to be used by local retailers requiring additional storage space.

Following the success of its self storage facility in Prees Green, the company has taken the decision to open the new Whitchurch site. As Operations Director Steve Plant highlights, “We opened our outdoor self storage units in Prees Green back in 2021 and later added 40 indoor units which are all consistently contracted. This success drove us to put in place expansion plans in the local area.

“The Whitchurch site, on the edge of the town, provides the perfect location for access and has ample parking. We have invested in the latest technology to provide customers with instant booking, transparent pricing, plus easy and secure 24/7 entry, all via a specially-developed mobile app.

“What’s unique is that we have created units of wide-ranging sizes, the smallest units being ideal to store clothing, garden furniture and Christmas decorations, for example, while the larger units can accommodate pretty much anything.

“The reality of modern life is that, whether personally or within businesses, we all have so much stuff and extra space is very much in demand. People downsizing, moving home or storing treasured family belongings want to know their possessions are safe, secure and easily accessible.

“We believe the smaller units will be used by local people almost as additional rooms to their homes.

“Construction work on the 100 units is now in full-swing and we have plans to open further units on the Whitchurch Business Park site later in 2026.”