Stuart Anderson MP supports International Trade Week

Stuart Anderson MP has urged Ministers to make it easier for small businesses in South Shropshire to win £400 billion of funding that the public sector spends each year on goods and services.

Research from the British Chamber of Commerce has shown that SMEs receive only 20% of government expenditure on procurement. This equates to £31,00 median spend per SME and has remained stuck at this level for six years.

Stuart has made the request ahead of International Trade Week, which is taking place between 3rd and 7th November 2025. Stuart has updated his Business Support Finder with details on how businesses can take part.

Stuart has welcomed the annual campaign, which is now in its fifth year. International Trade Week is led by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and sponsored by Santander UK.

The week of events is designed to support businesses of all sizes and from all sectors from experienced exporters to those taking the first steps in exporting.

With 5.5 million of them, almost every business in the country is a small business. They support 27 million jobs and account for more than half (£4.5 trillion) of annual business turnover.

South Shropshire is home to 5,785 small businesses. This represents 99.8% of all businesses in the constituency. As part of his plan for South Shropshire, Stuart has vowed to unleash rural prosperity.

Under the umbrella of the recently announced Business Growth Service, UK businesses can access the Department for Business and Trade wealth of export support including the Export Support Service, International Trade Advisers, and Export Academy.

UK Export Finance also supports SMEs with government-backed finance, insurance, and guarantees to help them export. Launched in 2021, the Export Digital Enquiry Service is the first point of contact for businesses seeking to trade internationally.

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“As part of my plan to unleash rural prosperity, I am delighted to welcome the return of International Trade Week for 2025. This week of free events is designed to help small businesses explore the benefits of exporting abroad – from experienced exporters and those taking the initial steps. I have updated my Business Support Finder with more information on how businesses can get involved. I have also urged Ministers to make it easier for small businesses across South Shropshire to win £400 billion of funding that the public sector spends each year on goods and services.”