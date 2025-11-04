Listen Live
Bites and beverages business networking event returns to Telford

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A free lunchtime business networking event is returning to Telford next month hosted by lending specialists BCRS Business Loans.

The next Bites and Beverages network event is due to take place at the Sutherland pub in Telford
Telford businesses are invited to attend the ‘Bites & Beverages’ lunchtime networking event at The Sutherland pub, Wellington Road in Telford on Tuesday 18th November, 12pm- 2pm.

Organised by BCRS as part of its drive to support the regions business community, attendees can connect and expand their business network over a free midday bite to eat and beverage.

BCRS senior business development manager Dave Malpass said: “This is the second time we have hosted our Bites and Beverages event in Telford. It’s a great way for the Telford business community to build professional relationships in a relaxed environment.”

To register, go to eventbrite.co.uk.

BCRS Business Loans provides funding to businesses across the West Midlands and Wales that are struggling to access finance from traditional lenders. Businesses can secure loans from between £10,000 to £250,000 to support growth and recovery plans.

Having launched in 2002, BCRS Business Loans has now passed £100 million in total lending to businesses, generating overall £518 million in economic impact. Up to the end of April 2025, BCRS Business Loans supported 1,594 businesses that were unable to access traditional finance, creating over 5,900 jobs and safeguarding 11,779 existing roles.

BCRS Business Loans has achieved one of its best years ever for delivering funds, providing £9,900,502 to 124 businesses during the 2024-25 financial year, a 68% increase in the number of SMEs supported compared to the previous year.

In the last financial year, lending through BCRS Business Loans resulted in the safeguarding of 889 jobs and creation of 317 roles while adding £51.2m to the economy of the West Midlands, surrounding region and Wales. Of the funding, 34.6 per cent went to the UK’s most disadvantaged areas.

