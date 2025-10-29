Shropshire Chamber’s policy team reflects on one of its busiest ever years

It’s been one of the busiest years ever for Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s policy team, with a packed calendar of roundtable discussions, surveys and lobbying activities.

Telford MP Shaun Davies meeting businesses at the Chamber’s offices

The programme has included eight roundtable discussions with the county’s MPs – helping members to get their opinions and voices heard in the corridors of power.

The results of Shropshire Chamber’s quarterly economic surveys have also been used by multiple Government departments, as well as the Bank of England, to understand the business climate.

“The policy and lobbying work carried out by our team on behalf of the local business community has never been more important,” said Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive.

“We’re living in an era of rapid economic change, shifting regulations, and global competition, making it vital that the voice of business is heard clearly and consistently at every level of government.

“We work hard to ensure that policymakers understand the challenges and opportunities our members face here in Shropshire, so that decisions are informed, inclusive, and impactful.

“Every single business voice matters. The greater the voice, the greater the influence we can have to support our business community.”

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley, Telford MP Shaun Davies, South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson and North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan have each hosted two roundtable sessions with Chamber members this year, with more scheduled for the spring.

The sessions have been hosted by some of the county’s leading employers, including McPhillips from Telford, Bridgnorth Aluminium, SDE Technology of Shrewsbury, Aico and Niche Patisserie of Oswestry, and Jup Jup in Ludlow.

They have given businesses chance to raise a broad range of issues, including calls for fairer taxation, reform to business rates, simplification of grant and tax rules, and a levelling on the playing field for SMEs to better compete with larger industry players.

Shaun Davies said: “There is real value in face-to-face conversations, they provide a unique opportunity to hear directly from those at the heart of our local economy.

“Listening to their experiences and feedback is vital to ensuring Telford’s voices are represented in Parliament. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to engage and raise the issues that matter most.”

Julia Buckley added: “I am always fascinated to learn more about our amazing range of local businesses and I am always impressed by the level of success we have amongst our own business community.

“However, it is also useful to understand the challenges and concerns businesses are grappling with so I can feed back to ministers the impact of policy approaches, on the ground. It means I am better placed to shape legislation where amendments are needed and act as your voice in parliament.”

Shaun Carvill, managing director of Bridgnorth-based IT company Clickingmad, said: “Direct conversations like this give companies like ours a clear voice in shaping policy. By sharing the real-world digital challenges and opportunities we face, we help ensure that the issues affecting businesses reach Parliament and influence future decisions.”

Paddy Hayes of SPEL Products in Shrewsbury said: “It is interesting to hear what challenges other businesses are having and the obvious benefit of networking with these companies.”

In addition to the roundtables, Shropshire Chamber has also lobbied local MPs this year on a wide range of issues, including data protection policies, support for families of children with special educational needs and disabilities, and direct rail services to London.

Shropshire Chamber’s policy analyst Rosie Beswick, who also manages the Marches Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) project, said: “The Chamber website provides a comprehensive array of informative reports and resources.

“The revamped Policy & Insights section includes the latest Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee reports, Shropshire-specific results from the national Quarterly Economic Survey, local demographic data, and the Marches LSIP Employer Voice reports.

“This information enables the Chamber to assist the business community in understanding the prevailing local economic climate and supports stakeholders in their decision-making processes.”

The results of the most recent quarterly economic survey painted a subdued business picture, with some firms reporting slowdowns or redundancies.

Nearly two thirds of the companies which took part cited taxation as a ‘fear factor’ ahead of the Government’s November budget, and half said they remained worried about inflation.

Shropshire Chamber is also one of just four organisations in the county presented with the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award this year, taking the countywide total up to 16.

Stuart Anderson MP said: “As a veteran myself, I am incredibly proud to see a Shropshire organisation receive the highest level of recognition. Your leadership sets a powerful example of how the business community can embrace and empower those who have served our country.”