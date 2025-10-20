Listen Live
The Beauty Studio celebrates one year at Broadway House, Wellington

Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Sisters Sam Smith and Carla Meakin, owners of The Beauty Studio, are celebrating one year since relocating their well-established beauty business to Broadway House in Wellington.

Carla Meakin and Sam Smith of The Beauty Studio in Wellington
With over 50 years of combined experience in the beauty industry, Sam and Carla have built a loyal following and a trusted reputation for providing professional, friendly, and high-quality treatments.

Sam first opened her own beauty business in 2002 at The Whitehouse in Wellington, later joined by her sister Carla. Together, they founded The Beauty Studio in 2009, moving to their own premises on Sutton Road in Admaston. After many successful years there, they made the decision in October 2024 to move to a more central location — right in the heart of Wellington.

The Beauty Studio offers a wide range of treatments, including luxurious facials, relaxing massages, professional nail services, waxing, and expert lash and brow treatments. The sisters pride themselves on offering a welcoming environment where clients can unwind and enjoy personalised care.

“Relocating to Broadway House has been a really positive step for us,” said Sam. “It’s lovely to be part of the Wellington business community, and we’ve really enjoyed welcoming both our regular clients and new faces into the salon.”

The sisters have embraced being part of Wellington’s growing independent business scene, enjoying the convenience of their central location and the sense of community among neighbouring traders.

