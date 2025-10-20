Construction sector invited to lead private investment in nature recovery

Shropshire’s leading environmental education charity is looking to build a greener future with support from construction companies and the supply chain.

Field Studies Council corporate partnerships deliver genuine environmental and social impact

The Field Studies Council – a specialist provider of Biodiversity Net Gain training with over 80 years of environmental expertise – is offering construction companies the opportunity to transform their environmental commitments into measurable action through partnerships that deliver tangible biodiversity outcomes.

This initiative comes at a critical time for the sector, as companies continue to navigate both mandatory Biodiversity Net Gain requirements and new public procurement rules that place increased emphasis on environmental and social value credentials in tender submissions.

Gemma Edmonds, fundraising manager for Field Studies Council which has its headquarters at Preston Montford near Shrewsbury, said: “The property and construction industry faces unique challenges in meeting biodiversity requirements while maintaining project viability. Our partnerships offer practical solutions that align with both environmental compliance and strategic business objectives.

She added: “Having trained numerous professionals in BNG implementation across the UK, we understand the technical and practical challenges companies face. Our partnerships are designed not just as CSR activities, but as strategic business investments that provide quantifiable environmental outcomes for tender documentation and ESG reporting.”



With increased uncertainty surrounding potential changes to Biodiversity Net Gain legislation for smaller developments, Gemma emphasised the importance of proactive environmental leadership.

“Companies that demonstrate genuine commitment to biodiversity beyond minimum compliance are positioning themselves advantageously for future public sector contracts, where social value and environmental impact forms a significant part of tender assessments.”

The Field Studies Council’s corporate partnership packages include:

Biodiversity habitat creation and restoration projects across multiple UK locations, including wetland creation, urban biodiversity enhancement, and woodland restoration – providing measurable biodiversity units and carbon sequestration data for ESG reporting

Evidence-based environmental impact reporting specifically designed to meet public procurement documentation requirements

Employee volunteering and team development days that combine wellbeing benefits with practical environmental outcomes

Bespoke BNG implementation training delivered by specialists with extensive experience working with planning authorities and developers

Beyond environmental compliance and business benefits, partnering with Field Studies Council delivers significant social impact through its educational programmes.

Funding generated through corporate partnerships directly supports the charity’s mission to connect more young people with nature, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds who face financial, cultural, and geographical barriers to outdoor learning.

“Construction companies understand the importance of building foundations for the future,” added Gemma.

“By supporting our work, partners help us spark interest in environmental science among the next generation of ecologists and conservation professionals. In 2024 alone, we provided outdoor learning experiences to more than 120,000 learners.

“These outdoor experiences build confidence, resilience and critical field skills in young people. They create lasting connections with the natural world while developing essential life skills that benefit young people in all aspects of their lives.”



The charity operates 12 field centres across the UK – many located in or near National Parks or Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs) – offering construction companies unique opportunities to demonstrate leadership in environmental stewardship.

More information can be found by visiting the website or by contacting Gemma Edmonds on 01743 852109 or g.edmonds@field-studies-council.org