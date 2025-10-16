Telford and Wrekin businesses pledge support to care leavers

Local businesses and organisations from across Telford and Wrekin came together recently to pledge their support for the Borough’s care leavers.

Four voice of the child apprentices at the care leaver covenant business event. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council is one of many local authorities across the country, which supports the national Care Leavers Covenant – an organisation which supports young people leaving care.

At the event, businesses from the Borough came along to hear what this means for local young people and how they could get involved and pledge their support.

Attendees had the opportunity to hear from speakers representing Smash Life, Lovell, and the University of Wolverhampton.

Businesses that have already pledged their support, such as Severn Trent and the RAF Museum, among others, shared the benefits of their involvement.

The event featured powerful speeches on the role businesses can play in corporate parenting and building a strong, supportive network, offering the kind of guidance, encouragement, and opportunity that a wider family might provide. The event emphasised the importance of offering education, training, employment opportunities, and other forms of support to help care leavers transition into adulthood.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said:

“This is a community initiative, where we can come together to offer support and opportunities for our young people as they prepare to leave the care system and transition into adulthood, which without the right support, could be a daunting prospect.

“By opening doors to education, training and employment, it helps young people build the skills, resilience and confidence they need to thrive as independent adults.

“There’s still time for businesses to pledge their support, even if they were unable to attend the event.

“Whether you’re a large employer or a small local business, your support, through mentoring, work experience, apprenticeships, or simply offering a listening ear, can make a life-changing difference. Because when we invest in care leavers, we invest in a stronger, more compassionate community for us all.”

To find out more go to mycovenant.org.uk or if your business wants to get involved reach out to hubprojectteam@telford.gov.uk.