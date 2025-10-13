Listen Live
Guest speakers lined up for specialist after injury conference

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
Shropshire Live Business

The founder of a Shropshire company specialising in providing expert support for adults and children with serious injuries will be one of the guest speakers at a major event taking place in the county in March.

Dawn Humphries, head of the personal injury team at Lanyon Bowdler

A variety of speakers are being lined up by organisers Lanyon Bowdler for the Innovation After Injury conference at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on March 4 and tickets can be booked for the event now.

The conference promises to be an inspirational day for anyone affected by serious injury, particularly spinal or brain injuries, and those working in the professional field. 

One of the speakers will be Jenny Whittall who founded Telford-based Jennifer M Whittall Ltd (JMW) in 2009 – a company dedicated to supporting people recovering from spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, medical negligence, orthopaedics, amputation, and multiple disabilities.

Dawn Humphries, head of the personal injury team at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “Plans for our big event in March are now well advanced and we are delighted with the extensive list of speakers who have agreed to be with us on the day.

“Jenny Whittall is a qualified physiotherapist with a professional career spanning over four decades and since qualifying in 1982, she has built a wealth of experience across both the NHS and private sectors, gaining extensive expertise in clinical practice and healthcare management.

“She is also a highly-respected expert witness, having prepared more than 500 reports for both claimant and defendant solicitors, including joint instructions, covering areas such as physiotherapy, care needs, immediate needs assessments, and equipment recommendations.”

Dr David Lee, a chartered psychologist and chartered scientist will be another speaker on the day. David is the full-time clinical director at Sleep Unlimited, a company specialising in the delivery of training of psychobehavioural treatment strategies for insomnia.

In addition, Francesca Bingley, a rehabilitation coach, will be outlining the work she is involved in as a member of the team at Breathe and Recover, an organisation dedicated to bridging the gap between body, mind, and spirit through the transformative power of breathwork, yoga, meditation, and mind-body integration.

Dawn added: “Speakers at the conference will cover a variety of subjects and turn the spotlight on a range of incredible people who have battled back from serious injuries, along with professionals working in catastrophic injury rehabilitation.”

Tickets for the Innovation After Injury conference are available by visiting the Lanyon Bowdler website at lblaw.co.uk/about-us/events.

