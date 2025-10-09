Bringing convenience and customisation to the workplace: Totally Delicious Vending

From fresh coffee to fully stocked micromarkets, Totally Delicious is helping businesses create happier, more productive workplaces — one break at a time.

In an age where convenience is king and workplace wellbeing is non-negotiable, businesses are rethinking how they keep their teams fuelled and focused throughout the day.

One company leading this charge locally is Totally Delicious Vending Ltd — a family-run operation that’s quietly transforming breakrooms across the region and wider nation.

Unlike one-size-fits-all vending services of the past, Totally Delicious takes a bespoke, customer-first approach. Whether it’s a small office looking for quality coffee or a 24-hour distribution centre needing fresh food and snacks around the clock, the company works closely with each client to tailor the perfect, stress free setup.

Fueling Teams with Smarter, On-Demand Refreshment Solutions

Their offering includes everything from sleek, bean-to-cup coffee machines to smart, modern snack vending and fully stocked micromarkets — mini convenience stores set within the workplace, allowing staff to grab what they need, when they need it.

It’s a model that’s fast gaining popularity, especially as businesses look for practical ways to support workplace morale, staff retention, and overall productivity

And the stats back it up. Workplaces with on-site vending or micromarkets have reported fewer off-site breaks – saving countless work hours a year, better time management, and improved staff satisfaction. In fact, recent studies show that employees with access to well-stocked break areas are more likely to feel valued and stay with their employer longer — and that’s without touching on free or subsidised offerings.

Service That Goes Beyond the Machine

For Totally Delicious, though, it’s not just about machines – it’s about service. Their friendly team handles everything from delivery & installation to stocking, maintenance and product rotation. “We’re local, we’re flexible, and we listen,” says one of the Directors. “That’s how we’ve built long-term partnerships — not just contracts.”



Their tailored service model is a refreshing approach that is both easy and painless for their customers. Whether you would like a DIY machine only solution for the office, or a fully maintained micromarket providing a range of fresh options stocked daily by their staff – they have you covered.

As businesses continue to adapt to hybrid work models and shifting staff expectations, solutions like these aren’t just a perk — they’re becoming an essential part of working life. And in this space, Totally Delicious Vending Ltd is setting a new standard.

Find Out More

“Let’s create a refreshment solution, as unique as your business!”

Email: office@totallydeliciousvending.co.uk for more information or visit totallydeliciousvending.co.uk.

