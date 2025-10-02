Listen Live
14.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 2, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Shropshire building contractor attends House of Lords event

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire-based building contractor, SJ Roberts Construction Ltd, was recently represented at a House of Lords reception by Managing Director Mike Sambrook.

Mike Sambrook, managing director at SJ Roberts Construction
Mike Sambrook, managing director at SJ Roberts Construction

The event, which welcomed 150 companies from across the country, was held to celebrate the UK’s top apprenticeship employers.

Earlier this year, SJ Roberts Construction was ranked 13th in the UK Government’s Top 50 SME Apprenticeship Employers list for 2025, making it the highest-ranking SME across both Shropshire and the West Midlands. The list highlights organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to nurturing apprentices and providing valuable career pathways.

- Advertisement -

Mike Sambrook, managing director at SJ Roberts Construction, said:

“It was a privilege to attend this event at the House of Lords alongside so many businesses that share our belief in the importance of apprenticeships.

“We’re incredibly proud of our ranking in the national league table and will continue to invest in training the next generation of construction professionals. What’s most gratifying is that our ranking was largely earned through reviews and feedback from our apprentices which means a huge amount to us.”

The reception coincided with SJ Roberts Construction welcoming its latest cohort of apprentices with eight trainees joining the firm to commence their careers across a range of skilled trades including carpentry, engineering, plumbing, electrical and site management. Among them are two site management apprentices who previously completed T-Level studies at Shrewsbury College, having carried out their placements with the company.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP