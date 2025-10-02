Listen Live
14.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 2, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Reech becomes a Certified B Corporation

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Full-service marketing agency Reech has announced its certification as a B Corporation, joining a growing movement of companies that are reinventing business for the benefit of all people and our shared planet.

The Reech team
The Reech team

Verified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, the achievement demonstrates that Reech meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability alongside a commitment to goals beyond shareholder value.

The milestone marks a two-year programme of improvements across every corner of the agency, from sustainable operations to employee benefits and governance.

- Advertisement -

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, says “Welcoming Reech to the B Corp community is hugely exciting. Its commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others and will help spread the notion that success in business is as much about people and planet as it is profit.”

Rob Hughes, Founder and Managing Director of Reech, commented “This is an amazing moment for us, along with our team, clients and partners. The B Corp certification process is extremely thorough and we have worked hard to roll out a robust change roadmap to achieve the standard. From our recent office move, to our policies and processes, everything has been considered as part of our journey to become a Certified B Corp.”

“We have reviewed everything from benefits and policies, to sustainability initiatives and supply chain,” adds Amelia Redge, Agency Director at Reech. “We are really proud to join the limited number of B Corps across the county and are grateful to our team for all their efforts. It’s certainly not a finish line! We will continue to create brilliant work for our clients while knowing that we are part of a positive movement, making a positive contribution.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP