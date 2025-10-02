Reech becomes a Certified B Corporation

Full-service marketing agency Reech has announced its certification as a B Corporation, joining a growing movement of companies that are reinventing business for the benefit of all people and our shared planet.

The Reech team

Verified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, the achievement demonstrates that Reech meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability alongside a commitment to goals beyond shareholder value.

The milestone marks a two-year programme of improvements across every corner of the agency, from sustainable operations to employee benefits and governance.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, says “Welcoming Reech to the B Corp community is hugely exciting. Its commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others and will help spread the notion that success in business is as much about people and planet as it is profit.”

Rob Hughes, Founder and Managing Director of Reech, commented “This is an amazing moment for us, along with our team, clients and partners. The B Corp certification process is extremely thorough and we have worked hard to roll out a robust change roadmap to achieve the standard. From our recent office move, to our policies and processes, everything has been considered as part of our journey to become a Certified B Corp.”

“We have reviewed everything from benefits and policies, to sustainability initiatives and supply chain,” adds Amelia Redge, Agency Director at Reech. “We are really proud to join the limited number of B Corps across the county and are grateful to our team for all their efforts. It’s certainly not a finish line! We will continue to create brilliant work for our clients while knowing that we are part of a positive movement, making a positive contribution.”