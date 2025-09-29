Shropshire business moves to new bespoke location as it looks to expand

An established Shropshire business is moving to new premises thanks to generous landlords who have created a bespoke workplace to meet all needs.

Marc Radcliffe Building Services, Natalie of Natalie Jayne Photography and Jacob Walker of Apley

Natalie Jayne Photography will be based in the courtyard at Apley Farm Shop in Norton, on the A442 between Telford and Brignorth, from September 23.

Landlords at Apley Estate have knocked down a wall, increased the height of the ceiling, laid new flooring and installed a sink to create the perfect space for Natalie’s studio and gallery.

Natalie said: “I feel really fortunate to be moving to Apley and they have been really helpful to make the space what I need it to be, they have been very willing to invest and it enables me to be a long term tenant.

“I wanted to be part of a community and Apley is a destination place where people go to enjoy a whole morning or a whole day, so it has got a lot of added value for my current customers and for new customers it gives them the opportunity to get to know me first with an informal chat in the gallery.



“For example, a family could book a baby photoshoot and then go to the playbarn or existing Apley customers could utilise my services during their dog park booking with an outdoor dog photography session. Apley is the perfect next step for my growing business, we will complement the range of services already on offer by providing both B2B and B2C photography services.

“This space will be designed to allow me to work more seamlessly from one set to another, everything will be where I need it to be, which means I will be moving things around less, working much more efficiently and be able to see more customers too.”

The 36-year-old has been based in Shifnal since setting up the business in 2013 credits Alexander’s Kitchen in the town for her move, as they pointed her in the direction of Apley when she was searching for new premises.

She has always worked by herself, but as the gallery will be open seven days a week Natalie has now taken on Jenny Thompson, who has a wealth of experience in working with children, education and art galleries.

The gallery space will showcase examples of Natalie’s Photography photo sessions and she plans to make the space usable by the local art community during her holidays, enabling them to showcase and sell their art work with a pop up gallery in her absence.

She also would like to work with businesses and colleges who may be interested to utilise the studio space occasionally.

The mum-of-one from Priorslee, Telford, said she has been made to feel very welcome by other businesses in the courtyard such as Moongate Plant Centre next door, Paint and Create, Swags and Tails homeware, Emmie Victoria Hair and the playbarn and Farm Shop, including butchery and cafe.

Linda Harris, Business Development Manager at Apley, said: “We are delighted to welcome Natalie Jayne Photography to our Farm Shop Courtyard.

“They are a welcome addition to the community here and one that we think our customers will be really pleased to see and make use of.

“We were more than happy to make the alterations needed for Natalie’s studio and gallery and look forward to a long working relationship ahead.”

Natalie Jayne Photography will have a drop in open day on Sunday 28 September where people are invited to look around the new location, explore the gallery, and celebrate the move. You can find more information about the business on the website njphotography.co.uk.

Natalie said she is especially thankful to Marc Radcliffe Building Services, Jacob Walker of Apley Estate and Martin Jones Electrical contractor who have been instrumental in putting the studio together.