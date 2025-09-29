Shadow Chancellor visits Telford & Wrekin Business Club

On Friday, 26 September, the Shadow Chancellor, the Rt Hon Sir Mel Stride, visited Hortonwood to launch the Telford & Wrekin Business Club.

Shadow Chancellor, the Rt Hon Sir Mel Stride (centre), visited Hortonwood to launch the Telford & Wrekin Business Club

Sir Mel met local business owners and took hard questions on the economy, unemployment, and reaffirmed the need to back those who create the wealth we all depend on to pay for our public services.

The Shadow Chancellor was joined by the Rt Hon Mark Pritchard MP, Cllr Rachael Tyrrell, and Cllr Andrew Eade, alongside guests from across the Telford & Wrekin business community, from Halesfield up to Newport.

Cllr Tyrrell, who organised the event, said: “I was delighted to welcome Sir Mel to Telford & Wrekin. Our small and medium businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy, and it’s vital that their voice is heard at the highest level of our Party. This visit shows that Conservatives in Telford & Wrekin are serious about fighting for lower taxes, fairer regulation, and stronger support for enterprise.”

Cllr Eade added: “Sir Mel gave a powerful reminder that Conservatives understand the importance of work, aspiration, and responsibility. A future Conservative Government must do more to get people off welfare and into employment, and to relieve the crippling tax burden currently facing small businesses. Only then can we unlock growth and prosperity for communities like ours.”

Local business representatives echoed these concerns, joining Sir Mel’s criticism of Labour’s Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, particularly over the rise in Employers’ National Insurance Contributions. Several voiced fears about what further burdens may come in November’s Autumn Statement, warning that additional tax rises could stifle growth and job creation.

Sir Mel Stride reaffirmed his commitment to backing business, pledging that a future Conservative Government would “be on the side of those who take risks, create jobs, and drive prosperity in boroughs like Telford & Wrekin.”

Karen Woodcock, Director at All About Newport Ltd, spoke highly of the event: “It was great to connect with fellow business leaders. These events are essential for strengthening the local network and supporting each other’s growth – sharing best practice and ideas.”