New trainees and apprentices welcomed to Lanyon Bowdler

A Shropshire law firm has welcomed its latest intake of trainee and solicitor apprentices as it continues to invest in training the lawyers of the future.

Ewan Higgins, Nicole Smith, Brian Evans (managing partner), Jessica Gough, Amy Scourfield, Cameron Petch and Georgia Bennett

Lanyon Bowdler, which has offices across Shropshire, has a long history of giving lawyers the opportunity to develop their careers, and is highlighting the success of its new trainee solicitors and solicitor apprentices.

New trainees include Jessica Gough, of Shifnal, who has joined the firm following the completion of her law with criminology degree at Cardiff University, and Amy Scourfield, of Hereford, who recently graduated in law at the University of Liverpool.

Joining Jessica and Amy are Nicole Smith, Ewan Higgins, Georgia Bennett and Cameron Petch, who have moved from existing roles within Lanyon Bowdler to take up trainee solicitor and apprentice placements.

Managing partner, Brian Evans, said it was always hugely satisfying to see trainees and apprentices grow in stature as they progressed through their training.

“We take great pride in providing a solid foundation for lawyers to grow as people and professionals, enabling them to enjoy a long and successful career in law,” he said.

“I have been very fortunate to see dozens of trainees qualify as solicitors, some of whom have gone on to become partners in the firm, and I am pleased to wish our six new trainees and apprentices all the very best on their training journeys.

“Each of them will develop their legal knowledge as they experience different areas of law across Lanyon Bowdler’s wide range of departments.

“We have a strong ethos of providing a welcoming and nurturing environment where trainees can thrive, and I look forward to following the progress of our latest candidates with great interest.”

Trainee solicitor Nicole Smith has started the first seat of her training contract with the firm’s clinical negligence team, Georgia Bennett is spending her first seat with the family team, while Jessica Gough is with the private client department and Amy Scourfield joins the family team in Hereford.

Meanwhile, Cameron Petch is currently with the personal injury team and Ewan Higgins is with the Court of Protection team.