TSR partner Toby Shaw made honorary life member of Shropshire County Cricket Club

Toby Shaw, a partner at Shropshire chartered surveyors Towler Shaw Roberts, has been made a honorary life member of Shropshire County Cricket Club in recognition of his outstanding contribution over many years.

Toby Shaw, left, is pictured at Bridgnorth Cricket Club with Peter Bradley, who took 287 wickets for Shropshire between 1957 and 1975, after being made a life member of Shropshire County Cricket Club

Toby, who has enjoyed a long association with the National Counties Cricket Association club, served on the committee from 2005 before being appointed Shropshire CCC chairman in 2011.

He took the decision to relinquish the role in 2019 after an enjoyable period, which included launching the club’s successful hospitality day.

Held annually for a number of years at Wrekin College, the event attracted nearly 750 guests from the Shropshire business community, and proved a significant fundraiser for the club.

Toby said he is “immensely proud” to have been made a honorary life member of Shropshire CCC after receiving the honour, along with club secretary Richard Lees, during the recent NCCA Championship match against Wiltshire at Bridgnorth.

He said: “I look back with tremendous affection to my time on the Shropshire County Cricket Club committee and then as club chairman, and it provided many special memories.

“It also allowed me to meet so many great people who have become such good friends.

“I was delighted to be invited for lunch during Shropshire’s last home Championship match of the season at Bridgnorth and being made a life member is a real honour which is much appreciated.”