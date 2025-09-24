Local photographer shortlisted in prestigious British Photography Awards 2025

Local photographer Carole-Ann “Caz” Chambers has been shortlisted in the prestigious British Photography Awards 2025, a national competition celebrating the very best of UK photography.

Carole-Ann “Caz” Chambers

Caz’s shortlisted image, titled Noble Companion, is a striking equine studio portrait of Riley, captured in her signature fine art style. The image is now part of the public vote, alongside work from some of the country’s most renowned photographers.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted—it feels surreal to see my work recognised on a national stage,” said Caz. “Noble Companion is very special to me, and to know it resonates with others too is just wonderful.”

- Advertisement -

The British Photography Awards are judged by industry experts, with shortlisted entries also going forward to the People’s Choice Awards, decided by public vote. Winners will be announced at the BPA Awards Night in London.

Caz, an award-winning pet and equine photographer based in Shropshire, specialises in creating timeless, fine art portraits of animals. Her work has been described as emotive, elegant, and deeply connected to the unique personalities of the pets she photographs.

Members of the public can view the shortlisted image and cast their votes online.