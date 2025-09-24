Construction underway at Ketley Point, Telford

Construction work is underway at Ketley Point in Telford, marking the beginning of Morris Property’s latest regeneration project that will bring a new 46,000 ft2 logistics warehouse and an ALDI retail store to the former Shropshire Star site.

Paul Johnson (Contracts Manager), Steve Flavell (Construction Manager), Liz Lowe (Head of Development), James West (Chief Operating Officer) Mike Williams (Site Manager) at Ketley Point, Telford

Designed by architects PHD and Stoas, the two high-quality units will be built by Morris Property’s construction team, and will incorporate car parking, provision for electric vehicle (EV) charging and landscaping that complements the surrounding environment. The development will reinvigorate the local area by bringing much-needed employment opportunities to the site, which has been vacant since 2022.

Morris Property’s Chief Operating Officer James West said: “We are thrilled to be underway on the Ketley Point development. This marks the start of an ambitious project that will bring this much-loved site back to life. Its prime location, within a mile of Junction 6 of the M54 motorway, is reflective of Morris Property’s focus on unlocking sites in central hubs to create sustainable, well-connected commercial space to serve local businesses.”

Paul Johnson, Morris Property’s Contracts Manager added: “As someone who has grown up in this area, it’s especially exciting to be involved in a project that will have such a positive impact. It’s a great feeling to be breaking ground on something that will benefit both businesses and residents alike.”

As part of the Company’s ethos, Morris Property will adhere to the standards of the Considerate Constructors Scheme throughout the build. This initiative ensures the project will be executed safely and with respect for the environment, as well as making a positive impact on the local community through sustainable construction practices and community engagement.

The Ketley Point development is expected to be completed in phases over the next 12 months. Once fully developed, it will feature cutting-edge amenities, green spaces, and modern infrastructure.