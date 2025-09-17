Shrewsbury’s Halon Menswear celebrates 120 Years of style

Halon Menswear, a cornerstone of Shrewsbury’s High Street, is proudly celebrating its 120th anniversary, marking a remarkable journey from its humble beginnings to becoming the oldest business on the street.

The first Halon Menswear in Manchester and the current shop on Shrewsbury’s High Street

The store’s long history is a testament to its resilience, surviving wars, economic shifts, and changes in the retail landscape.

A Legacy Begins in Manchester

The story of Halon Menswear began in 1905 when Wolf Halon opened his first shop in Manchester. A skilled craftsman, he started by making and retailing men’s hats, caps, and detachable shirt collars. The business quickly grew, and by the time of Wolf’s death in 1938 at the age of 58, he had established a chain of five shops.

- Advertisement -

However, the family’s success was soon met with adversity. The original Manchester shop was tragically destroyed in the 1940 blitz. Despite this setback, Wolf’s three sons took the reins, expanding the business to a peak of 26 shops by the 1970s. A fourth brother even ran a London branch, which moved from Baker Street to Edgeware Road. The Halon empire expanded along major routes, including the A62 and A49, reaching towns and suburbs beyond Manchester.

Shrewsbury’s High Street Connection

The Shrewsbury branch’s own history is equally rich. It was acquired in 1951 from Mr Geoffrey Newton Davies, who had purchased the business just two years earlier from a company known as Vickery’s. Vickery’s, in a move spurred by Della Porta’s expansion, had relocated to 46/47 High Street in 1929 from its original spot at number 38 – the very site that would later become the House of Fraser.

With the closure of the final Manchester store in 2004 due to a massive rent increase, the Shrewsbury branch became the sole focus of the Halon family’s efforts. This concentration has paid off, as the shop has gone from strength to strength, with its success now a source of pride for the entire business.

“All efforts have been concentrated on the one shop, with our suppliers and manufacturers producing great ranges for us,” a representative from the store stated.

Today, Halon Menswear isn’t just a menswear shop; it’s a living piece of Shrewsbury’s history. Its continued success stands as a beacon for independent retail, proving that with dedication and a focus on quality, a business can thrive for generations. The store is looking forward to the future, with hopes that its good fortune will continue for the next 120 years.