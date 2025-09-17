Oswestry business puts best foot forward to help save town charity

A team from an Oswestry business will take on a charity challenge this month in a bid to save a charity that supports vulnerable and disabled adults across the county.

Penny Hardy, Lucy Evans and Debbie Hill ready to put their best foot forward for Oswestry-based Shropshire PCAS on Friday.

Shropshire PCAS, also based in Oswestry, needs to raise £240,000 by Christmas to continue providing its face to face advocacy services to vulnerable adults living in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The story inspired the marketing team at Oswestry-based dental plan company Practice Plan to do something to raise funds.

On September 19th, five members of the team will take on a 13-mile charity walk following Oswald’s Trail. They are aiming to raise £600 to help keep the charity running.

Lucy Evans, from Practice Plan, said: “When we came across Shropshire PCAS’s heartfelt call for help, it truly moved us. As one of the walking teams at Practice Plan, we felt compelled to step up and show our support for the local charity by raising money specifically for them.

“Our charity walk around Oswald’s Trail is just one way we can come together to raise funds for worthwhile causes to support them to continue their incredible work for those who need it most.”

Founder of Shropshire PCAS, Simon Arthur, said: “We can’t thank the Practice Plan marketing team enough for their support. Everything they raise is going to a great cause, and their walk takes us one step closer to our goal of remaining open past Christmas.

“While their donations will go a long way in supporting the work we do, our efforts aren’t over just yet. We still need the support of businesses and individuals to ensure our charity can keep running into 2026 and hopefully for many years that follow.

“Our advocates work with vulnerable adults who don’t have anyone else to rely on. These people are often disabled or have mental health issues and are at risk of isolation. If Shropshire PCAS were to vanish, they would have no one else.

“We have had people ring up since seeing the news about our potential closure and have set up monthly direct debits and handed donations to us. Every penny really does count.

“Thankfully, we have people like the Practice Plan marketing team who don’t want to give up on us. We can only hope others see this story and choose to act as well. Just £10 a month makes a difference; none of us know when we, or a loved one, might need our ‘lifeline’ services.”

To find out more about how you can support Shropshire PCAS, please visit shropshirepcas.co.uk and to sponsor the team visit justgiving.com/team/ppmarketingteam.