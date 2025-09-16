Shropshire Digital Summit returns for 2025

A hugely-successful event to help Shropshire businesses harness the power of digital technology is to return next week.

Anna Sadler, Shropshire Growth Hub

The Shropshire Digital Summit will bring together a host of leading experts for a full day of ‘insight, innovation and inspiration’ to help businesses make the most of new technology on September 23.

The free event – organised by the Shropshire Growth Hub – will feature digital experts, business leaders and county enterprises examining some of the key areas of digital technology, including the use of AI, cyber security and new trends in social media.

It is being staged at The Wroxeter from 9.15am-4.15pm and includes a number of expert-led breakout sessions, a question-and-answer panel session, free website health checks, networking opportunities, a buffet lunch and refreshments.

Anna Sadler of Shropshire Growth Hub said last year’s inaugural Digital Summit had been a huge success – and this year’s promised to be even better.

“We have a fantastic line up of speakers covering all the hot topics in digital technology at the moment, such as AI and safeguarding against the hackers, as well as breakout sessions, networking and much more.

“We know the pace of change in the digital world can often feel overwhelming which is why this event is so important for businesses across the county. It is a fantastic opportunity for them to get the updates and insights they need to make the most of the technology and drive their own growth.”

Expert speakers include Eddy Webb, CEO and founder of digital marketing experts InSynch, Daniel Rowles, CEO of Target Internet, ethical hacker Joe Hormenoo, Shaun Carvill, managing director of digital agency Clickingmad, strategic branding expert Warran Brindle, Mike Chinn, of award-winning Stone’s Throw Media and Erin Scullion from InSynch.

Eddy said: “We have a top-class line-up of experts who have a fantastic understanding of the digital world and can offer hands-on and practical advice to Shropshire businesses about how to make the most of the new technology.

“It’s going to be a fantastic day which should inspire and inform about all things digital in equal measure.”

Sessions at the event will cover:

– The Future of Work – Leveraging AI for Productivity, Efficiency & Innovation

– Show Up First: Smarter SEO for 2025

– The New Playbook for Building Communities & Growth on Social in 2025

– Think Like a Hacker, Defend Like a Pro: Three Rules to Bulletproof Your Business

– AI in Video Marketing: Creative Ally or Corporate Risk?

– The Story After the Code: Rehumanising the Digital Day

To book a place at the event, which is open to businesses within the Shropshire Council area, visit marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/events/shropshire-digital-summit-2025/.