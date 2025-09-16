Listen Live
12.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Shropshire accountants raise funds for Brain Tumour Research

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

The team from Spotlight Accounting Ltd, based in Shifnal, have been raising funds in memory of the late Chris Blakemore, father of Carrie Stokes, Director and founder of Spotlight Accounting.

Team members from Spotlight Accounting celebrate fundraising for Brain Tumour Research (Left to Right) Carrie Stokes, Emma Oliver, Janine Johnson and Lucy Woodrow
Team members from Spotlight Accounting celebrate fundraising for Brain Tumour Research (Left to Right) Carrie Stokes, Emma Oliver, Janine Johnson and Lucy Woodrow

Most of the funding came from a Charity Ball and Auction held at the Park House Hotel in March 2025. This week, the final amount raised for Brain Tumour Research was confirmed as £9,321.75

Commenting on the achievement, Carrie said:

- Advertisement -

“I am delighted to have raised such a large amount, considering our target was £2,000 and would like to thank my friends, colleagues and business contacts and those who attended the ball, who made it all possible.

“I lost my dad to a Grade 4 Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer, in March 2018. Due to advances in the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines, Brain Tumour Research are close to finding a cure.

“I know this money will be put to good use for funding further research into the cause and treatment of brain tumours, so other families won’t go through what our family did.”

Guests at the Ball could chance their hand at Roulette and Blackjack and bid for items including signed sports merchandise, a 2-night glamping experience, brunch at the Shard in London and a Spa Break at Champneys.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP