Shropshire accountants raise funds for Brain Tumour Research

The team from Spotlight Accounting Ltd, based in Shifnal, have been raising funds in memory of the late Chris Blakemore, father of Carrie Stokes, Director and founder of Spotlight Accounting.

Team members from Spotlight Accounting celebrate fundraising for Brain Tumour Research (Left to Right) Carrie Stokes, Emma Oliver, Janine Johnson and Lucy Woodrow

Most of the funding came from a Charity Ball and Auction held at the Park House Hotel in March 2025. This week, the final amount raised for Brain Tumour Research was confirmed as £9,321.75

Commenting on the achievement, Carrie said:

“I am delighted to have raised such a large amount, considering our target was £2,000 and would like to thank my friends, colleagues and business contacts and those who attended the ball, who made it all possible.

“I lost my dad to a Grade 4 Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer, in March 2018. Due to advances in the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines, Brain Tumour Research are close to finding a cure.

“I know this money will be put to good use for funding further research into the cause and treatment of brain tumours, so other families won’t go through what our family did.”

Guests at the Ball could chance their hand at Roulette and Blackjack and bid for items including signed sports merchandise, a 2-night glamping experience, brunch at the Shard in London and a Spa Break at Champneys.