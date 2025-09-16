Listen Live
New event for Shropshire tourism businesses

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire’s official Destination Management Organisation is launching a new event to encourage the county’s tourism and hospitality businesses to utilise the wealth of services available locally.

Beth Heath (Shropshire Festivals), Mark Hooper (Visit Shropshire), and Clare Wells (Shropshire Festivals) at The Engine House)
Visit Shropshire has launched Tourism in Shropshire, and its first event is taking place on November 12th in partnership with Shropshire Festivals.

The debut Tourism in Shropshire Supplier Event will take place at The Engine House in Highley. Suppliers and service-based businesses will be exhibiting, ready to connect with attendees from visitor attractions, hotels, venues, restaurants, and events from across the county. Reech and Shropshire Council will be running workshops in a separate space, plus there will be refreshments, entertainment, and networking opportunities.

The event will be free to attend, and tickets need to be registered in advance. Tourism in Shropshire is offering free membership for 12 months for any businesses that take an exhibitor stand at the event.

Attendees are invited to park at Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth Station and take a specially commissioned 20 minute steam train to the venue at the visitor centre at Highley Station.

Visit Shropshire’s Project Lead, Mark Hooper, said, “We are excited to launch Tourism in Shropshire as a central hub for our tourism businesses to connect, drive Shropshire’s thriving tourism sector forward, and support our visitor economy. The key objective of our first B2B event is to connect Shropshire’s tourism businesses with the fantastic service-based businesses on our doorstep, helping to build a sustainable local supplier network that delivers the best value, access to quality services, and long-term support for our economy.

“We hope that local businesses will take advantage of our generous offer, giving them a free 12 month membership if they have a stand at the event. Tourism is set to become the county’s largest employer in the coming years, so let’s grow the sector in the strongest way possible, connecting with the best businesses on our doorstep.”

Shropshire Festivals has been enlisted to organise the event. Creative Director, Beth Heath, who also sits on the Visit Shropshire board, said, “As an event business owner, I’ve always been passionate about tourism in the county, so I’m really excited to deliver an event which will help businesses just like ours. Tourism and hospitality business owners are busy people, so this event is the perfect place for them to meet lots of useful and brilliant businesses all in the same place, at a relaxed event where conversation can flow.

“It’s a first for us to have a private steam train taking visitors to the event, and it’ll be all the more special to meet fellow businesses in amongst the huge locomotives at The Engine House. We’ll have some live music from The Bluebird Belles, entertainment around the site, tea, coffee and light refreshments, workshops, and lots of B2B companies which can add value to tourism and hospitality businesses. Come along, enjoy a different kind of afternoon, and make new connections.”

The Tourism in Shropshire Supplier Event will take place at the Engine House at Highley Station on Wednesday, November 12th from 12pm – 5pm.

Trains will depart from Bridgnorth Station at 11.30am, 1pm, and 2.45pm and return from Highley Station at 1.30pm, 3.15pm and 4.45pm, alternatively there is parking available at Highley Station.

To register for a free ticket or to book a stand and qualify for a free 12 month Tourism in Shropshire membership visit tourisminshropshire.co.uk/tourism-in-shropshire-supplier-event.

