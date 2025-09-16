Listen Live
12.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Golf simulation arrives in Telford as new business launched

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A new golf simulation business has launched in Telford, bringing the pastime loved by professionals, celebrities and the public across the world to the town for the first time.

The interior of Chip Golf Studio in Ketley, Telford
The interior of Chip Golf Studio in Ketley, Telford

Chip Golf Studio, based at Unit 9 Ketley Business Park, opened on September 1 and boasts two indoor Trackman simulator bays with drinks and professional coaching also available.

Players can choose from over 500 worldwide golf courses to play in simulation, such as The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, Lofoten Links, Evian Resort Golf Club Champions Course, St Andrews and many more.

- Advertisement -

The business has been launched by PGA professional Jaime Brittain, from Wellington.

Jamie, 35, said: “It is an hour launch Telford’s first indoor golf studio and I’m really excited about the opportunity it brings to people here.

“The state of the art technology provides real time golf club and ball data which can help any level of golfer, whether it’s the dedicated club golfer or the recreational golfer, improve their game.

“The base has taken about two months to create but I’m pleased and proud of the result. It looks very sleek and professional and has a comfortable atmosphere too.

“I can’t believe there hasn’t been anything created like this in Telford before as it’s perfect to practice in different scenarios and of course when the weather outside is very wet, it means you can still get on the golf course.

“Golf simulation is something many professionals rely on at times and even the likes of Robbie Williams rave about it as a way to keep up practice when travelling.

“I would urge anyone who hasn’t experienced it before to come and have a go.”

The dad-of-two is a member of Wrekin Golf Club and offers online golf coaching as well as The Swing Plate, a practice aid for every golfer.

The equipment at Chip Golf Studio has been installed by Golf Swing Systems and can be used by anyone aged five and up.

Sessions at the base in Ketley must be booked in advance.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP