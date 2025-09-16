Golf simulation arrives in Telford as new business launched

A new golf simulation business has launched in Telford, bringing the pastime loved by professionals, celebrities and the public across the world to the town for the first time.

The interior of Chip Golf Studio in Ketley, Telford

Chip Golf Studio, based at Unit 9 Ketley Business Park, opened on September 1 and boasts two indoor Trackman simulator bays with drinks and professional coaching also available.

Players can choose from over 500 worldwide golf courses to play in simulation, such as The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, Lofoten Links, Evian Resort Golf Club Champions Course, St Andrews and many more.

The business has been launched by PGA professional Jaime Brittain, from Wellington.

Jamie, 35, said: “It is an hour launch Telford’s first indoor golf studio and I’m really excited about the opportunity it brings to people here.

“The state of the art technology provides real time golf club and ball data which can help any level of golfer, whether it’s the dedicated club golfer or the recreational golfer, improve their game.

“The base has taken about two months to create but I’m pleased and proud of the result. It looks very sleek and professional and has a comfortable atmosphere too.

“I can’t believe there hasn’t been anything created like this in Telford before as it’s perfect to practice in different scenarios and of course when the weather outside is very wet, it means you can still get on the golf course.

“Golf simulation is something many professionals rely on at times and even the likes of Robbie Williams rave about it as a way to keep up practice when travelling.

“I would urge anyone who hasn’t experienced it before to come and have a go.”

The dad-of-two is a member of Wrekin Golf Club and offers online golf coaching as well as The Swing Plate, a practice aid for every golfer.

The equipment at Chip Golf Studio has been installed by Golf Swing Systems and can be used by anyone aged five and up.

Sessions at the base in Ketley must be booked in advance.