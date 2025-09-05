Listen Live
New clinic offers a fresh approach to health and wellbeing in Shropshire

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new chapter in local healthcare has begun with the opening of Shropshire Health Clinic, a private facility that aims to change how the community thinks about health.

Cllr Alex Wagner, Mayor of Shrewsbury, cuts the opening ribbon of Shropshire Health Clinic with founder and GP Lead Dr Serena Jones. Image: Hall of Fame Photography.

Located at the picturesque Malt House Barn at Leaton, near Shrewsbury, the clinic offers a unique blend of fast, accessible medical care and a strong focus on preventative wellbeing.

Officially launched on September 1st by Cllr Alex Wagner, Mayor of Shrewsbury, the clinic is the first of its kind in the county. It provides private GP services, a growing range of health screenings, holistic therapies, and group classes – all in one place. This innovative model is the brainchild of founder and GP Lead Dr Serena Jones.

“We wanted to create a safe, welcoming space where people can access high-quality healthcare quickly, while also exploring ways to improve their overall wellbeing,” said Dr Jones. “By offering private GP appointments alongside therapies and group classes, we aim to support patients not only when they’re unwell but also in maintaining their long-term health.”

The clinic, which is fully registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC), offers a wide range of services designed for patient convenience. This includes private GP appointments with flexible consultation options, preventative health checks for men and women, and specialised services like sports performance testing and gut microbiome analysis. The facility also features a dedicated focus on women’s health, offering everything from cervical screenings to menopause care.

Beyond its private services, the clinic has established the Shropshire Health Foundation, a registered charity that plans to offer free wellbeing classes and health checks to local residents in the future.

“This is just the beginning,” Dr Jones added. “We want Shropshire Health to grow into a trusted community hub, where people not only find the care they need but also the support and knowledge to stay well in the first place. Prevention is better than cure.”

The launch event was supported by local businesses, with canapés from Rodriguez Events and photography by Hall of Fame Photography.

For more information or to register as a patient, visit shropshirehealth.co.uk or follow the clinic on Instagram and Facebook.

