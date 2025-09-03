Source becomes one of the first B Corp businesses in Shropshire 

Shrewsbury branding and design agency, Source, is one of just a handful of businesses across Shropshire to achieve the coveted B Corporation certification, recognising its commitment to high social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability across the way it works and in its relationships and business practices.

Nick Richardson, director; Jasmine Mellor, account manager; Laura Breakwell, digital marketing apprentice; Paula Savage, director

Established in 1991, Source works with local and national businesses to create stand-out brands, impactful marketing campaigns and innovative websites. It has also developed a strong reputation for instantly recognisable packaging design – with one of its key clients being Tyrrells Crisps.

Based at Frankwell in Shrewsbury, Source’s energy-efficient, quirky HQ houses a talented team of individuals and is led by co-owners Nick Richardson and Paula Savage.

“This is huge news for us, and great for our clients too,” comments Paula Savage of Source.

“Of course, we have always tried to do the right thing – for our clients, employees, community and environment, and going through the very tough and thorough process to achieve B Corp certification and finally achieving the accolade confirms the progress we have made and the positive business we have become.”

A ‘B Corp’ business is a company that has been verified by B Lab Global to meet high standards across a range of environmental, social and governance measures. B Corp businesses are defined as being purpose-driven and aim to create benefits for all stakeholders, not just shareholders.

Source has made a range of improvements and developments over the past two years to help it achieve the B Corp standard, including changes to leave, enhanced benefits, and improved policies for employees, as well as other initiatives focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, recycling schemes and appointing a dedicated sustainability champion, to name but a few.

Paula Savage of Source adds: “Nothing changes – we continue to focus on our client needs, delivering amazing work and providing expert advice, but we do so knowing that we’re recognised for making a concerted, positive contribution to our people, the community and the environment.

“To be just one of a handful of businesses across the county and region that have achieved this status is amazing – and we can’t thank the whole team enough for their efforts in getting us to this point. We’re thrilled!”

The certification process continues once a business successfully achieves the B Corp status, and includes measuring a company’s performance in many areas, including: supply chain and input materials, charitable giving and employee benefits.