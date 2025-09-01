The friendly voice and face of Salop Leisure celebrates 50 years’ service

The welcoming voice and face of award-winning caravan and motorhome dealership, Salop Leisure, is celebrating 50 years’ service to the company.

Jean Courtney

Jean Courtney, 77, joined the company on September 1, 1975, when it was located at Meole Brace, Shrewsbury and has seen the business grow from around 20 employees to 250 today at its Emstrey headquarters.

Initially working part-time as a cleaner and accessory shop assistant, she became receptionist 45 years ago. For the first 12 years, she also worked half days as a qualified hairdresser in Shrewsbury town centre.

Known by thousands of customers and people working in the caravan industry, Jean has an amazing ability to recognise telephone callers’ voices, even if she has not spoken to them for ages.

Despite chalking up 50 years’ service, she has no plans to put her feet up just yet, as she still loves her part-time job.

In 2014, the National Campaign for Courtesy presented Jean with a certificate in recognition of exceptional courtesy, saying: “If there were a prize for the best smile in a voice, then I think Jean would win it every time.”

The Mayor of Shrewsbury’s Community Awards also recognised her for enhancing the social wellbeing of the area.

Known within and outside the business for her kindness, Jean co-ordinated a Christmas Shoebox Appeal for the Samaritans Purse Appeal for more than 20 years, motivated to put a smile on children’s faces and to let them know they were not forgotten.

Reflecting on her long service, she said: “I don’t know where the time has gone. I can say hand on heart that I have enjoyed every day working at Salop Leisure. When I started, we all pulled together like a family and 50 years later it’s still an exceptionally family-oriented business.

“It has been a pleasure to watch the company grow and progress over the years to become the top caravan dealership in the UK. I feel proud to have been part of that success, which has been achieved by everyone putting their heart and soul into the business.”

Jean has the “utmost respect” for company chairman Tony Bywater, MBE, whom, she says, has driven business success whilst “keeping his feet on the ground and always remaining approachable”.

Whilst enjoying her job, her family has always come first. “I am an exceptionally lucky person because I have always been surrounded by love which is the key to happiness and health,” she said. “If I had my time again, I would follow the same path and marry the same man.”

With her husband, Dennis, Jean has three sons, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She can turn her hand to upholstering, sewing, sugarcraft and flower arranging, describing herself as somebody who likes to keep busy.

She and Dennis enjoy holidaying with their family and have visited many parts of the world whilst also owning a caravan holiday home at Min y Don Holiday Park, Harlech for the past seven years

Mr Bywater said: “Jean has been an absolute joy to work with for the past 50 years. On reception, she is the first point of contact with the business and is so well respected by our customers, park operators and everyone associated with the caravan industry.

“She’s a fantastic ambassador for the business and has played a key role in our success.”