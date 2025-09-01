Recruitment drive for Bridgnorth Aluminium as it looks to champion ‘aluminium’ as a critical material

One of Shropshire’s largest employers is heading to the UK Metals Expo in September with the launch of its next recruitment drive and an important message to government.

Paul Bishop (Production Senior Operator) and Chris Childs (Operations Manager – Finishing)

Bridgnorth Aluminium (BAL), which is Britain’s only fully integrated producer of flat rolled aluminium coils, is looking to fill 10 positions at its expansive site in Bridgnorth and believes the biggest event in UK metals is the perfect place to raise awareness of a career in this sector.

The company will take its largest ever presence on stand L55 at the NEC (September 10th-11th) and will also be looking to champion the role of aluminium as a critical material that is used in vitally important sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, defence and energy generation.

Bosses at the firm want it to have the same standing and political attention as steel, especially considering that it is an infinitely recyclable metal and one that is suited to achieving a true circular economy.

“UK Metals Expo is the perfect place for us to beat the drum for aluminium. We’re a profitable industry doing some amazing things yet always seem to fall behind other metals when it comes to attention and backing. Working with other companies in our sector, we want to change that,” explained Adrian Musgrave, Commercial Director of Bridgnorth Aluminium.

“We’re investing heavily in greening our manufacturing operations and diversifying into new markets, where aluminium offers a new lightweight option. There’s an appetite to create new jobs and expand, but there are a lot of external challenges facing us – including the EU and UK Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms (CBAM) and scrap leakage.”

He continued: “Government needs to put together a joined-up sector-specific strategy by consulting with us. We’ll be championing what we need at the exhibition and during our panel appearance at the ‘Aluminium Alliance’ session on September 10th.”

Bridgnorth Aluminium provides aluminium flat-rolled products to clients in the construction, lithographic, packaging and, increasingly, the electrification sector.

From its 66-acre site, the company has access to two cast houses, two rolling mills, two cold rolling mills, a multi-slitting line and multiple finishing lines, not to mention well-equipped R&D facilities and metallurgy laboratories.

Up to ten BAL experts, including the head of sustainability and head of technical, will be present at UK Metals Expo, whilst a new recruitment video will be aired for the first time – highlighting the wide variety of careers available at the business.

They will also be joined by representatives from sister business Metal Agencies, a leading supplier of non-ferrous and ferrous semi-finished products and cables.

Adrian concluded: “UK Metals Expo is shaping up to be the biggest event yet and we are looking forward to meeting with existing and potential new customers, as well as partners who will help us raise the profile of aluminium!”

Adrian will join the ‘The UK Aluminium Alliance – Strengthening Strategic Industry Partnerships’ panel discussion on Wednesday September 10th at 1.30pm.

Organised by ALFED, the session will explore how collaboration across the aluminium ecosystem can drive circularity, trade resilience, skills development and sustainable growth.

He will be joined on the speakers roster by Metal Agencies’ Dr Thomas Papageorgiou, who will take part in the Sustainable Solutions in Action discussion (11.30am on September 10th).

The Sustainability Senior Manager will deliver an insight on practical sustainability wins in manufacturing, focusing on resource efficiency, process optimisation and circularity.