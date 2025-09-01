Berrys bolsters Heritage Team with key appointment

Berrys, a leading property and planning consultancy, has announced the appointment of Alexandra Rowley as a Senior Heritage Consultant, a strategic move to strengthen its expanding Heritage and Archaeology team.

Alexandra Rowley

With more than nine years of experience, Rowley’s arrival underscores the firm’s commitment to providing expert advice on projects affecting the historic environment.

A Wealth of Experience

Alexandra joins Berrys after a distinguished career at a leading built heritage consultancy in central London. Her work has focused on a wide range of development schemes, from initial feasibility studies to complex appeals and public inquiries. She has a proven track record of advising on proposals of all scales, particularly those involving sensitive and significant heritage assets like listed buildings, conservation areas, and World Heritage sites.

- Advertisement -

Her extensive experience includes working as part of multidisciplinary teams on large-scale projects, including urban regeneration, strategic land allocations, and the adaptive reuse of historic buildings. She has contributed to several high-profile schemes, providing crucial heritage evidence for major public inquiries. Notable examples include the National Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre, the redevelopment of the former Stag Brewery, and the Hulton Park Ryder Cup golf course.

Expertise and Focus

Rowley’s expertise covers a variety of key areas, including finely balanced heritage assessments, due diligence, and strategic representations during the local plan process. She has a particular focus on the conversion of historic buildings, having worked on projects like the transformation of a Grade I listed country house into a retail gallery and the adaptive reuse of a Victorian former Workhouse Infirmary, which was on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

Phoebe Farrell, Partner and Head of Heritage and Archaeology at Berrys, expressed her delight at the new appointment. “We are thrilled to welcome Alexandra to the team,” she said. “Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the historic environment will be invaluable to our clients. Alexandra’s appointment reflects our dedication to delivering robust and thoughtful heritage advice, particularly as we work on increasingly complex and sensitive sites.”

Rowley herself is eager to contribute to the firm’s growth. “I am excited to be joining Berrys and contributing to the continued growth of its heritage and archaeology services,” she commented. “I look forward to working with colleagues and clients on a wide variety of projects where the historic environment plays a central role.”

The appointment of Alexandra Rowley is a clear indication of Berrys’ ongoing investment in expert-led, client-focused consultancy services across planning, development, and the historic environment.