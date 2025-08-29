Listen Live
Friday, August 29, 2025
Greenhous Telford celebrates 25 years at Trench Lock site

Business
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Greenhous Group is celebrating 25 years of operation at its current site in Trench Lock, marking a significant milestone for the automotive group.

Greenhous has been serving the Telford area since January 1944, when their founder Vincent Greenhous established Vincent Greenhous (Telford) as an official company which would later transition to Greenhous Group.

Over the past two decades, their Trench Lock site has represented a wide range of manufacturers including leading automotive brands Vauxhall, Saab, Citroën, Peugeot, Leapmotor and most recently, BYD. Alongside these manufacturers, since residing in Telford, Greenhous has also represented Bedford, Opel, Lancia and Rover when they were based in Ketley. Their longstanding presence has proved Greenhous to be a reliable and trusted name within the Shropshire area for vehicle sales and aftersales care.

Greenhous is proud to attribute its ongoing success and growth to the strength and dedication of the team. With their staff collectively contributing an impressive 663 years of experience, with 14 employees surpassing 25 years of service.

Craig Norton, Dealer Principal of Greenhous Telford, said “We are proud to have firmly established ourselves within Telford for the past 81 years, with every success being attributed to the loyalty of our customers and staff. We take great pride in what our Trench Lock facility has grown into over the last 25 years and look forward to our continued future serving the community.”

At present the Greenhous Telford site continues to expand as they welcome BYD to their established portfolio of brands. This expansion includes a new dedicated showroom to display the BYD range, and a new state-of-the-art workshop that will provide Greenhous’s highly trained and qualified technicians with the highest quality tools to continue repairing, servicing and MOT testing vehicles of all makes and models to an exceptional standard.

This expansion will see a new state-of-the art showroom and an advanced workshop, to allow the dedicated team to continue serving the Telford area.

