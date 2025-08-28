Free business advice support available for SMEs in Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council has extended its fully funded Business advice service, offering one-to-one practical support for local small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) from newly started businesses to those with ambitions to grow.

Delivered through the Council’s Invest Telford team, the service provides tailored guidance to support businesses, strengthen resilience, boost productivity and achieve goals.

Support is available covering several topics including:

– Strategic and financial planning

– Digital adoption and system improvements

– Sales and marketing

– Clean growth and achieving net zero

– Innovation development

– Adoption of new processes and operations

Specialist advice is also available for social enterprises and community interest companies, delivered by consultants with sector- specific expertise.

To be eligible, businesses must have been trading for at least six months, operate in any sector and face a clear barrier to growth.

Eligible businesses can access up to 12 hours of free support by applying online. Once an application is received, the Invest Telford team will be in touch to discuss the next steps.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for The Economy and Transport, said:

“Our local businesses are the backbone of our economy. This service offers tailored, expert support businesses need to overcome barriers, explore new opportunities and thrive in a competitive market.

The Thrive Telford programme has already delivered impressive results and we’re proud to build on that momentum. This is about unlocking potential, creating jobs and strengthening our local economy for the long term.

The Business Advice service is part of the Council’s wider Thrive Telford programme, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which supports both business and community-focused initiatives.

Apply or find out more investtelford.co.uk/thrive-telford/business-advice-service.