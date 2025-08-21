Shropshire organisations extend successful partnership

A successful partnership between two Shropshire organisations, Community Resource and Radfield Home Care, is set to continue for a second year after an impactful first year of collaboration.

Community Resource and Radfield Home Care Shrewsbury and Oswestry are continuing their partnership

The partnership, which began in mid-2024, has already made a significant difference to communities across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, focusing on providing crucial support to older adults.

The two organisations share a common goal of promoting dignity, independence, and wellbeing. Over the past year, Radfield Home Care’s support has enabled Community Resource to expand its initiatives, helping to combat isolation and provide essential resources to those in need.

A major highlight of their joint efforts was the See, Hear and Dementia Information Day, held in collaboration with Sight Loss Shropshire. The event drew more than 300 attendees and brought together over 70 organisations, offering practical advice and emotional support for people affected by dementia, sight loss, or hearing challenges.

In addition to this flagship event, the partnership has supported a series of wellbeing events for adults aged 60 and over. These sessions have addressed key community needs, including falls prevention, home safety, and emotional wellbeing, reaching more people with enhanced resources.

A Shared Commitment to Community

Hanna Clarke, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Community Resource, expressed her delight at the extended collaboration. “Our shared values and commitment to addressing the needs of local communities will ensure this partnership continues to make a meaningful difference,” she said.

Karen Corcoran, Operations Manager at Radfield Home Care Shrewsbury & Oswestry, echoed this sentiment. “We are incredibly proud to be working alongside Community Resource for a second year. Their dedication to improving lives across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin perfectly aligns with our values at Radfield.”

Looking Ahead

Building on their initial success, the partnership’s second year will focus on expanding joint events and delivering outreach to more rural communities. The collaboration also aims to increase opportunities for both community members and Radfield’s own team to get involved through volunteering and awareness campaigns.

The partnership is also being held up as a model for other businesses looking to align their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies with genuine local impact. Community Resource is encouraging other organisations to consider a similar collaboration, highlighting the benefits of increased local visibility, meaningful staff engagement, and a demonstrable contribution to community wellbeing.

“We welcome enquiries from any business interested in exploring how a charitable partnership can strengthen both their social impact and their workplace culture,” Community Resource stated. “We offer flexible opportunities that deliver genuine value on both sides.”