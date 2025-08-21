Impact of National Insurance hikes among hot topics at MP’s meeting with Oswestry business leaders

Businesses in Oswestry have highlighted concerns around national insurance costs, recruitment struggles and business rates at meetings with North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan.

Pictured are Kate Ashton (Newgate Clocks), Helen Morgan MP, Jim Read (Newgate Clocks), Adele Nightingale (Oswestry BID)

On a visit to Oswestry Industrial Estate on Wednesday, 13th August, Helen met with business leaders to hear first-hand the challenges they faced and to discuss new opportunities.

The MP was joined by Adele Nightingale from Oswestry’s Business Improvement District and met with five leading Oswestry firms.

Key themes highlighted during the five-hour tour included recent hikes in employer national insurance contributions, which came into effect in April impacting many businesses in the area.

Trading with Europe, the challenging job market and issues with recruitment and retention of staff were also hot topics discussed with Newgate Clocks, builders merchants Jewson, manufacturer Globestock and scissor lift specialists Skyjack.

Over lunch at Stonehouse Brewery, talks centred around the subjects of beer duty, minimum wage costs and business rates.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “It’s an incredibly challenging environment for businesses at the moment, who are really feeling the pinch of the Labour Government’s hike in employer National Insurance contributions, the challenges of a flawed business rates system, and tough recruitment.

“It was good to listen to these concerns because North Shropshire businesses need all the support they can get. I’ll continue to highlight in Parliament the issues that our local businesses face and fight for changes that will make it as easier for them to not just survive, but to thrive.”

Discussions also explored positive areas for collaboration and opportunities for businesses based locally, as well as the support offered through the Business Improvement District (BID).

Adele Nightingale, manager at Oswestry Business Improvement District, said: “It was extremely valuable to have Helen meet directly with Oswestry businesses to hear their concerns firsthand, including issues around poor public transport affecting recruitment, limited local training for required skills, Brexit compliance costs, and complex import/export red tape that’s both expensive and resource-intensive.

“BID proactively supports local businesses through advocacy on a range of important local issues, providing essential training courses, some that are legally required, including first aid, fire warden, and forklift training, plus softer skills like marketing. We also alert businesses to funding opportunities, promoting them through our online directory and social media, to ensure Oswestry’s business voice is clearly heard with our local authority and MP.”

The recent meeting is part of a series of regular engagement events by the North Shropshire MP with the business community across the constituency. Contact helen.morgan.mp@parliament.uk to request a meeting.