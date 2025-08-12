Young professionals in Shropshire offered confidence-building tips

Young professionals from across Shropshire will get the chance to build a stronger business network thanks to an upcoming event in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

Emma Alston, who will be guest speaker at the event on September 18

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has organised its latest Young Professionals networking opportunity for Thursday, September 18, from 5.30pm to 7pm at The Loopy Shrew in Bellstone, Shrewsbury.

Ella Preece, Shropshire Chamber’s marketing co-ordinator, said: “Our aim with the Young Professionals events is to create a relaxed atmosphere, where everyone can grab a drink from the bar and casually network among themselves.

“At this event, we will also be welcoming a very special guest speaker – Emma Alston. She’s a voice and communication coach and she’ll be speaking on a topic many young professionals face – finding their confidence.

“Confidence is key to building a successful career and Emma is looking forward to sharing practical advice and insights to help our young professionals discover and develop their skills.”

The Chamber’s Young Professionals events are targeted at business people aged 18 to 30 who may be at the very start of their careers.

“They’re a space to build real connections, share experiences and grow a network of peers to help them navigate the professional world,” Ella said.

The latest event is free to Chamber members, but non-members will be charged £10 to attend.

Anyone interested in joining the event will need to register in advance. Details can be found at www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/events-calendar/finding-your-confidence-as-a-young-professional.